Palmyra-Eagle beats Salam

PALMYRA -- Junior guard Lainey Fredrick led three players in double figures with 14 points and host Palmyra-Eagle pummeled Salam 71-18 in nonconference girls basketball on Monday.

Cassidy Taylor added 11 points, Teagan Koutsky scored 10 while Briahna Covarrubias, Presley Koss and Molly Nettesheim chipped in eight points apiece for the Panthers.

