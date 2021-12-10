Girls basketball: Panthers rally past Bluejays Dec 10, 2021 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PALMYRA — Senior guard Kyler Koutsky led all scorers with 23 points as Palmyra-Eagle’s girls basketball team defeated Johnson Creek 49-31 in a Trailways South game on Friday.Palmyra-Eagle (3-4, 3-1 in conference) trailed 25-22 at halftime, then held the visiting Bluejays to just six points in the second half.Koutsky scored 12 of her points in the second half. Junior forward Molly Nettesheim added seven of her 10 points after the break for the Panthers.Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a team-high 14 points before fouling out for Johnson Creek (3-3, 2-1).The Bluejays travel to play Almond-Bancroft at the Just a Game Fieldhouse today at 4:10 p.m. Palmyra-Eagle travels to face Parkview on Thursday.PALMRYA-EAGLE 49, JOHNSON CREEK 31Johnson Creek 25 6 — 31Palmyra-Eagle 22 27 — 49Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-2 3, Budig 3 1-4 8, Swanson 4 6-11 14, Patterson 0 1-2 1, Burke 0 1-2 1, Vallo 0 3-6 3, Walk 0 0-4 0 Totals 8 12-31 31Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp) — Koss 1 0-0 2, Calderon 1 0-0 3, K. Koutsky 10 1-2 23, Cowsert 2 0-0 5, Ma. Nettesheim 0 0-1 0, T. Koutsky 2 0-0 6, Mo. Nettesheim 4 1-2 10 Totals 20 2-5 49Three-point goals — JC (Whitehouse, Budig), PE (Calderon, K. Koutsky 2, Cowsert, T. Koutsky 2, Mo. Nettesheim)Total fouls — JC 12, PE 20Fouled out — JC (Swanson) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
