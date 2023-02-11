LODI -- Bella Pitta led all scorers with 19 points and Lake Mills' girls basketball team finished strong to clinch a share of the program's fifth consecutive Capitol North title with a 55-43 road victory over Lodi on Friday.
The second-ranked L-Cats (19-2, 8-0 in conference), who have won 10 in a row, led 28-24 at halftime and were up 39-35 with 7 minutes remaining. Sydney Burling, who matched a career-high with 15 points, had a lefty finish through contact, finishing off the 3-point play at the stripe to kick-start a 7-0 run. Emily Wollin, who chipped in 10 points, dished to Pitta down low for a basket before Taylor Wollin and Pitta both split a pair at the line to make it 46-35 with 5:35 left.
Burling split two defenders to score at the basket at the 3:30 mark and Pitta's putback made it 50-41 with under two minutes left.
"Lodi is a very solid young team and Coach Nathan Morter has them playing well," Lake Mills girls basketball coach Ryan Lind said. "They played us tough as all the teams in this league do. We really had to earn our baskets tonight. Sydney and Bella were our leaders offensively. Sydney has been improving offensively all season. She is playing really well right now."
The L-Cats play at Sauk Prairie on Monday and can clinch the conference title outright with a victory at Luther Prep on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.