MILTON — The streak is over.
Unofficially.
The Fort Atkinson girls basketball team snapped its 67 game Badger South losing streak Wednesday with a 55-42 road win over conference rival Milton.
Because of COVID-19 pandemic, there are no official conference games this season for the Badger South. The Blackhawks ended last season with a 62-conference losing streak and lost five unofficial Badger South Conference games this season before taking down the Red Hawks.
Junior guard Taylor Marquart led the Blackhawks with 21 points, while Tyla Staude added 17 points in the streak-snapping game.
FORT ATKINSON 55, MILTON 42
Fort Atkinson 29 26 — 55
Milton 19 23 — 42
FORT ATKINSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 1 4-4 6, Marquart 8 5-5 21, Staude 7 2-2 17, Burke 1 0-0 2, Kohl 1 0-0 2, Neste 1 1-3 3, Jacobson 1 2-3 4.
MILTON — Hanauska 1 0-0 2, Jaecks 1 2-5 4, Shaw 2 5-5 9, Quade 2 2-3 7, Radke 4 3-7 12, Ferguson 2 0-0 4, Olson 1 1-2 4.
3-pointers: FA 1 (Staude), M 3 (Quade, Radke, Olson). Total fouls: FA 20, M 19.
Marshall 63, Cambridge 41
CAMBRIDGE — A 20-4 run in the second half ultimately led the Marshall girls basketball team to a Capitol South Conference win over host Cambridge on Tuesday.
After the two teams played to a 22-22 halftime tie, the Cardinals turned a one-point advantage into a 54-35 lead midway through the second half. Anna Lutz led the charge scoring 14 of her season-high 31 points during the outburst.
Laura Nickel added 19 points while senior Mya Andrews chipped in eight as the pair along with Lutz combined for 58 of Marshall’s 63 points.
It marked the 100th game played between the Cardinals’ “Big 3” who have won 90 of those contests.
Cambridge got 18 points from freshman Saveea Freeland while junior Mayah Holzhueter added 16. The 5-foot-11 forward scored eight points during a 9-0 Blue Jay run to end the first half, including a 17-foot jumper that tied the score.
MARSHALL 63, CAMBRIDGE 41
Marshall 22 41 — 63
Cambridge 22 19 — 41
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 12 5-7 31, Andrews 4 0-3 8, Weisensel 0 3-4 3, Michalak 1 0-0 2, Nickel 8 3-4 19. Totals 25 11-18 63.
CAMBRIDGE — Roidt 1 0-0 2, Holzhueter 8 0-0 16, Stenklyft 2 1-2 5, Freeland 7 3-4 18. Totals 18 4-6 41.
3-point goals: M 2 (Lutz 2); C 1 (Freeland 1). Total fouls: M 12; C 14.
