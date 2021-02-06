JEFFERSON — The Eagle offense exploded for 49 first-half points as the Jefferson girls basketball team earned a 74-43 nonconference win over Waterloo on Senior Day on Saturday.
Sophomore Ayianna Johnson scored 26 points — but did most of her damage in the first half with 20 points. Senior Ainsley Howard scored 16 points in the victory.
Julia Asik scored 11 points for the Pirates.
Jefferson moved to 17-2 on the season with the victory.
JEFFERSON 74, WATERLOO 43
Waterloo 24 19 — 43
Jefferson 49 25 — 74
WATERLOO (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schneider 2 2-6 7, Webster 1 2-2 4, Powers 1 3-6 5, Asik 3 2-2 11, Huebner 0 1-2 1, Wolff 1 1-3 3, Blundell 2 0-0 6, Baumann 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 14-21 43.
JEFFERSON — Thom 2 2-2 6, Messmann 2 0-2 4, Howard 6 1-1 16, S. Peterson 1 0-2 2, Dearborn 4 0-0 10, Johnson 11 4-6 11, J. Peterson 2 0-0 5, Krause 2 2-2 6, Fox 0 1-2 1. Totals 30 10-17 74.
3-pointers: W 6 (Schneider, Asik 3, Blundell 2), J 6 (Howard 3, Dearborn 2, J. Peterson). Total fouls: W 16, J 15.
Monona Grove 64, Lakeside Lutheran 57
LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Peighton Nelson scored a game-high 24 points as visiting Monona Grove topped Lakeside Lutheran in a nonconference game on Senior Day Saturday.
Senior guard Mia Murray, one of the seven Warrior four-year players to score, finished with a season-high 23 points.
"She played with heart, energy and enthusiasm," Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus said of Murray, who bested her previous season high by 10. "She did a nice job and took things on her shoulders. She also played nice defense and got some of her patented tips and deflections. She attacked the basket and connected on three 3-pointers. Really proud of her effort."
The game was knotted at 30 at halftime before the Silver Eagles, who knocked down 11 3-pointers, pulled away in the second frame.
"Monona Grove does a fantastic job of dribble drive," Asmus said. "They were able to connect on dribble drives and kicks to the perimeter. They executed pretty well. We did our best to make sure they didn’t get to the lane. Unfortunately, they did a nice job of shooting 3-pointers today."
Junior forward Lily Schuetz added 11 points and senior guard Kylee Gnabasik chipped in seven for the Warriors (9-9).
MONONA GROVE 64, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 57
Monona Grove 30 34 — 64
Lakeside Lutheran 30 27 — 57
MONONA GROVE (fg ft-fta pts) — Clevidence 2 2-4 7, Goke 2 0-0 5, Olson 2 0-0 6, Nelson 8 5-11 24, Moreau 2 1-2 7, Yundt 1 0-0 3, Poole 2 7-9 12. Totals 19 15-26 64.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Slonaker 2 0-0 4, Heckmann 0 2-2 2, Schuetz 4 3-7 11, Gnabasik 2 2-2 7, Shadoski 0 1-2 1, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Uecker 0 1-2 1, Neuberger 2 2-2 6, Murray 10 0-1 23. Totals 21 11-18 57.
3-point goals: MG 11 (Nelson 3, Olson 2, Moreau 2, Clevidence 1, Goke 1, Yundt 1, Poole 1); LL 4 (Murray 3, Gnabasik 1). Total fouls: MG 13; LL 19.
Cambridge 56, Wisconsin Heights 41
CAMBRIDGE — Freshman Saveea Freeland finished with 19 points as the Blue Jays earned a Capitol South victory over visiting Wisconsin Heights Saturday.
Mayah Holzhueter scored 12 points, while Maggie Schmude added 10 in the victory.
Cambridge (8-12) led 17-13 at halftime, but pulled away with 39 points in the second half.
CAMBRIDGE 56, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 41
Wisconsin Heights 13 28 — 41
Cambridge 17 39 — 56
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ftm-fta pts) — Payne 0 2-4 2, Van Riper 3 0-0 6, Duhr 2 0-2 4, King 6 2-2 14, Bartel 1 0-0 2, Teela 0 2-2 2, Doherty 4 3-6 11. Totals 16 9-17 41.
CAMBRIDGE — Downing 0 3-4 3, Roidt 2 0-0 6, Holzhueter 3 6-6 12, Stenklyft 2 1-2 6, Schmude 3 4-7 10, Freeland 7 5-14 19. Totals 17 19-35 56.
3-pointers: WH 0, C 3 (Roidt 2, Stenklyft). Total fouls: WH 20, C 18.
Cambridge 52, Waterloo 45
WATERLOO — Mayah Holzhueter scored 26 points to lead the Blue Jays to a Thursday night Capitol South victory over host Waterloo.
Holzhueter made 10 field goals and went 6-9 from the free-throw line. Saveea Freeland added 10 points in the win.
CAMBRIDGE 52, WATERLOO 45
Cambridge 22 30 — 52
Waterloo 19 26 — 45
CAMBRIDGE (fg ftm-fta pts) — Downing 0 1-3 1, Roidt 1 3-6 , Holzhueter 10 6-9 26, Stenklyft 3 0-0 7, Schmude 1 0-0 2, Freeland 3 4-13 10. Totals 18 14-31 52.
WATERLOO — Schneider 2 3-4 8, Powers 4 3-6 11, Jaehnke 2 0-0 5, Asik 6 3-4 17, Wolff 0 1-2 1, Baumann 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 13-20.
3-pointers: C 2 (Roidt, Stenklyft), W 4 (Schneider, Jaehnke, Asik 2). Total fouls: C 12, W 19.
