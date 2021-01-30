BELOIT — Senior guard Ainsley Howard scored 14 points as the Jefferson girls basketball team won a 46-39 Rock Valley Conference game Friday on the road.
"Huge road win tonight," Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. "Another great team effort and the girls battled through foul trouble and adversity. Every single player on this team works their tail off every practice and every game no matter their role."
Howard made a pair of 3-pointers and went 6-8 from the free-throw line to lead the Eagles. Olivia Tinder and Presley Hasse both scored 10 points for the Trojans.
"We knew we had to play great defense tonight against Olivia Tinder and their 3-point shooters and we did," Peterson said. "Tinder is a terrific player and has had a great career and to hold her to 10 points was a total team effort. Coach Farelli from Turner really gets his players to get after and play great defense so we had to battle for every point."
Jefferson outscored Beloit Turner, 31-22, after trailing 17-15 at halftime.
JEFFERSON 46, BELOIT TURNER 39
Jefferson 15 31 — 46
Beloit Turner 17 22 — 39
JEFFERSON (fg ftm-fta pts) — Madden 2 0-0 5, Messmann 2 4-6 8, Howard 3 6-8 14, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 3 0-2 8, Johnson 2 3-4 7. Totals 14 13-27 46.
BELOIT TURNER — Adams 1 6-6 8, Wilson 2 0-0 4, Fitzgerald 1 0-1 2, Pr. Hasse 4 0-3 10, Klossner 0 1-2 1, Tinder 2 6-6 10, Pe. Hasse 2 0-2 4. Totals 12 13-20 39.
3-pointers: J 5 (Madden, Howard 2, Helmink 2), BT 2 (Pr. Hasse 2). Total fouls: J 19, BT 22.
Lake Mills 68, Poynette 41
LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Julianna Wagner scored a season-high 20 points, connecting on six 3-pointers, en route to becoming the program's all-time leading scorer in Friday's Capitol North home win over Poynette.
Wagner, who is 10 points shy of 1,000 for her career, also set the all-time assists record last season.
"She's an extremely hard worker and has earned it," Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska said. "Excited and happy for her to get that accomplishment. Knowing her, I’m not sure if she’s more excited about the points record or being the all-time leader in assists since she’s so unselfish."
The L-Cats (17-1, 7-0 Capitol North) pulled away in the second stanza, outscoring the Pumas 37-16. Wagner hit four second-half 3s.
"Poynette was soft hedging on balls screens," Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska said. "Julianna had knocked down two 3-pointers in the first half and they kept leaving her. As a coaching staff we had to get on her about shooting the basketball when she was open. She had the hot hand tonight."
Senior center Kayla Will added 14 points, her fifth double-digit point output of the season. Will had 10 first-half points.
"Kayla had a good game down in the post tonight," Siska said. "She was big especially in the first half when shots weren’t falling."
Senior guard Taylor Roughen finished with 11 points, senior center Vivian Guerrero had 10 and senior guard Ava Wollin tallied eight.
Lake Mills, which is ranked second in the Associated Press Division 2 poll, led by six at the halftime break.
The L-Cats, who hit 11 3-pointers, have now won 15 straight home games.
LAKE MILLS 68, POYNETTE 41
Poynette 25 16 — 41
Lake Mills 31 37 — 68
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0 5, Walters 1 0-0 3, Chadwick 5 1-2 12, Small 2 3-4 7, Yelk 3 2-4 8, Meister 1 0-0 3, Wagner 0 3-4 3. Totals 14 9-14 41.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 1-4 11, Wagner 7 0-0 20, A. Wollin 3 0-0 8, Fair 1 0-0 3, Guerrero 3 4-9 10, Will 6 2-2 14. Totals 24 9-17 68.
3-point goals: P 4 (Reddeman 1, Walters 1, Chadwick 1, Meister 1); LM 11 (Wagner 6, Roughen 2, A. Wollin 2, Fair 1). Total fouls: P 14; LM 10.
Whitewater 54, East Troy 28
WHITEWATER — Senior guard Kacie Carollo scored 18 points as the Whippets cruised to a Rock Valley Conference win over the visiting Trojans on Friday.
Danielle DePorter added 13 points in the victory.
On Saturday, Whitewater was defeated by Union Grove, 67-39, in a nonconference game on the road.
WHITEWATER 54, EAST TROY 28
East Troy 9 19 — 28
Whitewater 23 29 — 54
EAST TROY (fg ftm-fta pts) — Pleuss 0 1-2 1, Aleckson 5 3-5 15, Scurek 3 0-0 6, Golsowski 3 0-0 6. Totals 11 4-7 28.
WHITEWATER — Skindingsrude 0 1-4 1, Kilar 4 1-2 10, Carollo 6 5-6 18, Navejas 1 2-2 5, DePorter 5 3-4 13, Juoni 1 0-0 2, Truesdale 1 0-0 3, Linos 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 12-20 54.
3-pointers: ET 2 (Aleckson 2), WW 4 (Kilar, Carollo, Navejas, Truesdale). Total fouls: ET 15, WW 13.
Lakeside Lutheran 54, Lodi 41
LODI — Sophomore guard Jenna Shadoski notched a team-high 14 points and senior guard Mia Murray added 13 as Lakeside Lutheran won at Lodi in a Capitol North game on Friday.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz chipped in 11 points for the Warriors (9-8, 3-3 Capitol North) and Shadoski had 11 second-half points.
"We moved the ball patiently and looked for the opportunities on offense to become obvious," Lakeside Lutheran head coach Andy Asmus said. "Lily, Jenna, and Mia waited for their chances to come to them. Nothing was forced."
Lakeside, which has won three consecutive, avenged a 61-48 loss to Lodi from Jan. 7.
"The girls have played with energy and enthusiasm all year, but we feel good about the level where we are playing right now," Asmus said. "We are growing as a team. There is plenty of tough competition to come, but I am proud of what we have grown into."
The Warriors led 22-15 at the halftime break before building the advantage to 15. The lead had dipped to seven when Lakeside turned to its five-out offense at the four-minute mark, resulting in clean looks at the basket while working the clock.
Lakeside held a 23-5 edge on the defensive glass, limiting second-chance points. Lodi was 11-for-16 at the free throw line after scoring 31 points at the stripe in the first meeting.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54, LODI 41
Lakeside Lutheran 22 32 — 54
Lodi 15 26 — 41
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 2 2-4 6; Heckmann 1 0-0 3; Schuetz 4 3-6 11; Gnabasik 0 3-4 3; Shadoski 5 3-5 14; Liddicoat 0 2-2 2; Riesen 1 0-0 2; Murray 4 4-4 13. Totals 17 17-25 54
LODI — Harrington 4 0-0 9; Milne 7 2-6 17; Ripp 1 3-3 5; Puls 0-1 0; Klann 2 6-6 10. Totals 14 11-16 41.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann 1, Schuetz 1, Murray 1); Lo 2 (Harrington 1, Milne 1). Total fouls: LL 12; Lo 20.
Parkview 48, Johnson Creek 37
JOHNSON CREEK — Jenna Olin scored a game-high 18 points for Parkview in a Trailways South win over Johnson Creek on Friday.
Olin scored 15 of her points in the first half to spark the Vikings (4-10, 3-1 in conference) to a 28-16 halftime lead.
Junior guard Hannah Budig scored 12 points to lead Johnson Creek (2-15, 1-4).
PARKVIEW 48, JOHNSON CREEK 37
Parkview 28 20 — 48
Johnson Creek 16 21 — 37
PARKVIEW (fg ft-fta pts) — Mielke 3 0-0 6, Burrell 3 2-2 9, Meyers 4 0-0 8, Cox 1 1-2 3, Olin 7 0-0 18, Marcellus 2 0-0 4 Totals 20 3-3 48
JOHNSON CREEK — Whitehouse 2 0-0 4, Budig 4 4-4 12, Swanson 3 3-3 9, Sadowski 1 0-0 2, Rue 1 2-2 4, Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Walk 1 0-2 2 Totals 13 9-11 37
Three-point goals: P (Burrell 1, Olin 4) Total fouls: P 15, JC 13.
Burlington 44, Palmyra-Eagle 32
PALMYRA — The Panthers fell at home to Burlington in a nonconference contest Friday at home.
The loss moved Palmyra-Eagle to 7-6 on the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.