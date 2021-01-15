FORT ATKINSON — Elly Kohl hit a pair of free throws with eight seconds left to help the Fort Atkinson girls basketball team pick up a 63-62 nonconference victory over Baraboo on Saturday.
Kohl led the Blackhawks with 22 points, including a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line. Juniors Taylor Marquart and Tyla Staude added 15 and 12 points for Fort Atkinson, respectively.
The Blackhawks (5-10) scored 39 points in the second half to rally from a 31-24 halftime deficit.
FORT ATKINSON 63, BARABOO 62
Baraboo 31 31 — 62
Fort Atkinson 24 39 — 63
McFarland 53, Jefferson 38
JEFFERSON — McFarland was late to the party, but it hasn't taken the Spartans long to make a statement.
Almost a week after making their season debut, McFarland finally stopped Jefferson's winning streak to start the season with a Rock Valley Conference victory on Friday.
The loss was the Eagles' (11-1) first of the season.
Aidyn Messmann scored a team-high 12 points for Jefferson.
McFARLAND 53, JEFFERSON 38
McFarland 28 35 — 53
Jefferson 21 17 — 38
McFARLAND (fg ft-fta pts) — Butler 2 0-0 4; A.Kirch 2 1-3 7; Lunigro 1 2-2 5; Dean 1 0-0 2; Hildebrandt 5 1-1 13; Mallegni 5 10-10 22. Totals 16 14-17 53.
JEFFERSON — Madden 0 4-7 4; Messmann 4 4-6 12; Howard 1 4-5 6; S. Peterson 1 0-0 2; Dearborn 0 1-2 1; Helmink 1 1-2 3; Johnson 3 2-3 8; J. Peterson 1 0-2 2. Totals 11 16-27 38.
3-point goals: M 7 (A. Kirch 2, Lunigro 1, Hildebrandt 2, Mallegni 2). Total fouls: M 20; J 18.
Jefferson 62, Deerfield 48
JEFFERSON — The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season with a nonconference win over visiting Deerfield on Saturday.
Sophomore Ayianna Johnson led Jefferson with 21 points, while Aidyn Messmann put together another sound outing with 12 points.
JEFFERSON 62, DEERFIELD 48
Deerfield 23 25 — 48
Jefferson 34 28 — 62
DEERFIELD (fg ft-ftm pts) — Wingers 6 1-3 18, Berge 2 2-2 5, Siewert 1 4-8 6, Brattlie 3 1-2 12, Haak 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 9-18 48.
JEFFERSON — Thom 1 0-0 2, Messmann 3 6-7 12, Howard 2 2-2 7, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Dearborn 1 0-0 2, Helmink 1 0-0 3, Johnson 10 1-2 21, J. Peterson 4 0-1 8, Mattke 1 0-0 2, Fox 1 1-1 3. Totals 25 10-12 62.
3-pointers: D 9 (Winger 5, Berge, Brattlie 3), J 2 (Howard, Helmink). Total fouls: D 13, J 16.
Whitewater 46, Big Foot 36
WHITEWATER — Senior guard Kacie Carollo netted 16 points to lead the Whippets past the Chiefs in a Rock Valley Conference game on Friday.
Freshman Danielle DePorter added 12 points for Whitewater (5-8).
WHITEWATER 46, BIG FOOT 36
Big Foot 16 20 — 36
Whitewater 21 25 — 46
BIG FOOT (fg ft-ftm pts) — Lueck 1 2-2 4, Harvey 2 2-4 6, Larson 5 6-9 17, Frederick 0 1-2 1, Tracy 1 2-2 4, Wilson 1 2-3 4. Totals 10 15-22 36.
WHITEWATER — Skindingsrude 0 0-2 0, Kilar 4 3-7 11, Carollo 6 2-6 16, Navejas 1 0-0 2, DePorter 4 1-1 12, Juoni 1 1-2 3, Linos 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-18 46.
3-point goals: BF 1 (Larson), W 5 (DePorter 3, Carollo 2). Total fouls: BF 13, W 15.
Lake Mills 62, Columbus 36
LAKE MILLS — Senior guard Ava Wollin notched a game-high 16 points and senior center Vivian Guerrero added 12 as Lake Mills pushed past Columbus in a Capitol North game Friday at home.
The L-Cats, who have won six straight and 14 consecutive at home, led 35-25 at the halftime break. Lake Mills (15-1, 5-0 Capitol North) pushed its lead to 18 points early in the second half before eventually stretching it 30.
“We did a good job sharing the basketball and found the open person,” Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska. “We made 3s, layups and played with effort and energy. We also cleaned up the glass better in the second half after shutting them down for the last five minutes of the first half. In the second half we were locked in and played better defensively.”
Senior guard Taylor Roughen finished with 11 points, sophomore center Bella Pitta tallied eight and senior forward Jade Pitta had seven. Wollin hit four of the team’s eight 3-pointers.
“In the first half, Columbus came out hitting shots and playing hard,” Siska said. “We didn’t execute the gameplan very well defensively. We were without two starters (Julianna Wagner and Kayla Will) again tonight. We got in deep foul trouble and had to go deeper into the bench than we have all year. We had lots of kids step up.”
LAKE MILLS 62, COLUMBUS 36
Columbus 25 11 — 36
Lake Mills 35 27 — 62
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Link 5 3-4 14, As. Olson 0 1-2 1, Ab. Olson 0 2-3 2, Theilen 1 0-1 2, Hayes 0 2-4 2, Boettcher 1 0-0 2, Dornaus 5 1-5 13. Totals 12 9-19 36.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 5 0-0 11, A. Wollin 5 2-2 16, J. Pitta 2 2-2 7, Guerrero 4 4-6 12, Lamke 2 0-0 6, B. Pitta 4 0-0 8, Vesperman 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 10-12 62.
3-point goals: C 3 (Dornaus 2, Link 1); LM 8 (A. Wollin 4, Lamke 2, Roughen 1, Pitta 1). Total fouls: C 14; LM 20.
Poynette 50, Lakeside Lutheran 46
POYNETTE — Three days after snapping a six-game conference losing streak, Poynette earned another victory.
Senior forward Megan Reddeman scored a game-high 12 points and senior guard Jessica Bruchs added 10 for the Pumas in a Capitol North victory over visiting Lakeside Lutheran team on Friday.
Junior forward Lily Schuetz had 11 points, grabbing seven rebounds, and senior guard Mia Murray finished with 10 points for Lakeside, which won the previous meeting 51-22 in December.
“Give Poynette credit, they were a different team,” Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball Andy Asmus said. “Their team really came on strong in the last week. They didn’t have the same mentality they did in the first game, they played hard and were effective from the 3-point line.”
POYNETTE 50, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46
Lakeside Lutheran 13 33 — 46
Poynette 17 33 — 50
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN (fg ft-fta pts) — Slonaker 1 0-0 2; Schuetz 2 7-8 11; Gnabasik 2 0-2 6; Shadoski 1 2-4 4; Raymond 1 2-3 5; Uecker 1 0-0 3; Stein 1 0-2 2; Liddicoat 1 1-1 3; Murray 4 0-0 10. Totals 14 12-20 46.
POYNETTE — Radewan 3 0-0 8; Reddeman 3 4-4 12; Chadwick 1 6-7 8; Bruchs 3 2-2 10; Steinhorst 2 1-4 7; Wagner 1 3-5 5. Totals 13 16-20 50.
3-point goals: LL 6 (Gnabasik 2, Raymond 1, Uecker 1, Murray 2); P 8 (Radewan 2, Reddeman 2, Bruchs 2, Steinhorst 2). Total fouls: LL 19; P 12. Fouled out: Uecker.
Pecatonica 70, Johnson Creek 52
PECATONICA — Lexi Swanson and Brittany Rue both had big games, but it was not enough to take down Pecatonica in a nonconference game on Friday.
Rue scored a team-high 26 points and also grabbed 13 rebounds. Swanson scored 23 points for the Bluejays.
Johnson Creek (1-13) led 27-22 at halftime, but surrendered 48 points in the second half.
