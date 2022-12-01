NEW GLARUS—Lakeside Lutheran’s girls basketball team fell 63-47 to host New Glarus in a nonconference game on Thursday.
Glarner Knights junior guard Lindsey Schadewalt led all scorers with 27 points, hitting four 3-point shots and scoring 16 points after halftime en route to reaching 1,000 career points. New Glarus (4-0) led 30-20 at the break.
"Schadewalt's averaging 25 points per game and that’s a good team," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "We did a good job with Schadewalt in the first half. If you give her space, she’s going to make you pay. They have a nice cast of characters."
For the Warriors (3-2), who had a two-game win streak snapped, senior guard Marin Riesen scored 15 points and junior forward Ava Stein added 13 points and 13 boards.
"We had the lead down to eight in the second half," Asmus said. "The margin for error was small versus a talented team like that. We learned we have to raise our level of our play. Stein did a nice job of rebounding, got putbacks and got to the line. Marin hit a couple 3s.
"New Glarus is a very stout defensive team. They always have five players on the court who are sound defensively. I wasn’t disappointed with the way we played, I just want to see our team continue to grow together and improve."
