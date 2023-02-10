LAKE MILLS -- Senior guard Jenna Shadoski led four players in double figures with 16 points as Lakeside Lutheran defeated Luther Prep 65-45 in a Capitol North girls basketball game on Senior Night Friday.
Warriors junior forward Ava Stein added 12 points, 12 rebounds, breaking the program's single-season rebounding record of 232, which was held by Rachel Maenpaa from 2001.
Sophomore guard/forward Ella Schuetz added 13 points, six rebounds and four steals and senior guard Marin Riesen chipped in 11 points for Lakeside Lutheran (14-9, 6-3 in conference).
Shadoski, who went 8 of 12 from the field and also had five steals, scored eight points in each half. Schuetz was a perfect 8-of-8 at the foul line. Stein scored 10 of her points in the first half for the Warriors, who used a small run late in the first half to take a 31-26 lead into the break.
Riesen scored nine of her 11 points in the second half to help Lakeside pull away.
"Prep was hitting shots in the lane in the first half," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "Ella Schuetz had a really good game and got to the rim often. I was happy with her efforts and results. For Jenna and Marin, it was another consistent offensive and defensive game.
"We tightened our defense in the second half and adjusted the way we were defending their down screens and curl cuts at halftime. We had nice looks offensively by Jenna and Marin. We were also happy to get all of our seniors minutes on the court. I'm thankful for their efforts and contributions to Lakeside basketball. They're fantastic ladies who have busted their tails for me for a number of years. Marin's a four-year varsity player and Jenna's been on varsity for three seasons. It's going to be difficult to see those seniors go, as they've left their mark on Lakeside basketball."
Senior guard Anna Kieselhorst was dialed in from distance, hitting 6-of-8 attempts from 3-point range for Luther Prep (4-16, 1-8). She led all scorers with 20 points and added four rebounds. Sophomore forward Harper Brands scored all eight of her points in the second half for the Phoenix.
Lakeside plays at Poynette on Thursday to close its regular-season slate.
