FALL RIVER—With both offenses struggling to score, one player had no problem racking up points in the Fall River Holiday Tournament championship game.Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft had a game-high 29 points, powering the Cambridge girls basketball team to a 49-32 win over Fall River on Wednesday to win the tournament.Stenklyft made 10 field goals, scoring 16 points in the second half. Junior Saveea Freeland also reached double figures with 12 points for the Blue Jays (6-4).Cambridge plays at Lake Mills on Tuesday.CAMBRIDGE 49, FALL RIVER 32Fall River 19 13—32Cambridge 24 25—49Cambridge (fg ft-ft tp)—Roidt 1 0-0 3, Brown 0 0-2 0, Bernhardt 1 0-0 2, Schneider 1 0-1 3, Freeland 5 2-3 12, Stenklyft 10 7-11 29. Totals 18 9-17 49.Fall River (fg ft-ft tp)—Schlachter 2 0-0 5, Richardson 2 0-2 5, Anderson 1 0-0 3, Dietzenbach 4 0-0 8, Rozinski 1 0-0 2, Fietz 3 2-2 9. Totals 13 2-4 32.Three pointers—Cambridge 4 (Stenklyft 2, Schneider, Roidt), Fall River 4 (Fietz, Anderson, Richardson, Schlacter).Total fouls—Fall River 14, Cambridge 9.
