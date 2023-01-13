Girls basketball: Stenklyft scores 24, Freeland adds 14 as Cambridge tops Waterloo 59-46 nateg Jan 13, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERLOO — Sophomore forward Brooke Stenklyft led all scorers with 24 points as Cambridge’s girls basketball team defeated Waterloo 59-46 in a Capitol South game on Friday.Cambridge (9-5, 3-0 in conference) led 30-28 at halftime, then pushed the lead into double figures down the stretch. Stenklyft scored 14 of her points after halftime.Junior guard Saveea Freeland scored 12 of her 14 points in the first half for the Blue Jays. Senior forward Kayla Roidt added 11.Waterloo (7-7, 1-3) was led by junior guard Brenna Huebner with 16 points.The Blue Jays host Wisconsin Heights on Thursday.CAMBRIDGE 59, WATERLOO 46Cambridge 30 29 — 59Waterloo 28 18 — 46Cambridge (fg ft-fta tp) — Roidt 3 5-6 11, Brown 1 0-0 2, Bernhardt 2 2-2 6, Schroeder 1 0-1 2, Freeland 6 2-2 14, Stenklyft 12 0-1 24. Totals 25 9-12 59Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp) — M. Webster 1 0-0 3, K. Webster 1 0-0 3, Jaehnke 4 1-1 11, Asik 4 1-1 9, Blundell 1 0-0 2, Huebner 4 8-8 16, Albrecht 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 10-10 46Three-point goals — W (M. Webster, K. Webster, Jaehnke 2) 4Total fouls — C 12, W 13 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
