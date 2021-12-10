MADISON — Senior guard Lexi Swanson had 28 points and 11 rebounds for Johnson Creek’s girls basketball team in a 55-21 Trailways South win over Madison Country Day School on Thursday.

Junior forward Dominique Patterson added 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine steals for Johnson Creek (3-2, 2-0). The Bluejays host Palmyra-Eagle tonight.

JOHNSON CREEK 55, COUNTRY DAY 21

Johnson Creek 27 28 — 55

Country Day 6 15 — 21

Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 3, Budig 1 0-2 2, Swanson 12 1-2 28, Patterson 6 3-6 17, Vallo 1 2-2 5, Schmidt 0 0-1 0 Totals 21 6-13 55

Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Whinney 4 1-6 9, Whiffen 2 0-0 5, Gerlach 3 0-4 6, Moledo 0 1-2 1, Fan 1 0-0 2 Totals 10 2-12 21

Three-point goals – JC (Whitehouse, Swanson 3, Vallo), CD (Whiffen)

Total fouls — JC 12, CD 12

Recommended for you

Load comments