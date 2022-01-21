Girls basketball: Swanson scores 35, Bluejays rout MCD Jan 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOHNSON CREEK — Senior guard Lexi Swanson scored a career-best 35 points to go with 16 rebounds and six steals in Johnson Creek’s 64-30 Trailways South win over Madison Country Day School on Thursday.Junior forward Brittany Rue also had a double-double with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Johnson Creek (7-8, 5-2 in conference).Johnson Creek hosts Pecatonica on Monday.JOHNSON CREEK 64, COUNTRY DAY 30Country Day 18 12 — 30Johnson Creek 34 30 — 64Country Day (fg ft-fta tp) — Whinney 6 0-1 12, Whiffen 7 0-0 16, Dailey 1 0-0 2 Totals 14 0-1 30Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) — Whitehouse 1 0-0 2, Budig 1 0-0 2, Swanson 14 5-8 35, Patterson 4 1-1 9, Rue 6 2-5 14, Vallo 0 0-1 0, Walk 1 0-0 2 Totals 27 8-15 64Three-point goals — CD (Whiffen 2), JC (Swanson 2)Total fouls — CD 10, JC 9 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
