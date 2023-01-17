Lake Mills plays at Deerfield

DEERFIELD -- Bella Pitta led all scorers with 14 points, Emily Wollin chipped in 12 and Lake Mills pushed its win streak to five games with a 56-31 road victory over Deerfield in nonconference girls basketball on Tuesday.

The third-ranked L-Cats (14-2) trailed in the early going before eventually building a 22-16 halftime edge. Pitta hit a pair of second-half 3s as Lake Mills grew its advantage. Ryleigh Kulow added eight points and Sydney Burling scored seven for Lake Mills, which surrendered just five second-half field goals to the Demons (12-3).

