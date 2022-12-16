Girls basketball: Trinity Vallo scores 18 as Johnson Creek edges Abundant Life 52-51 nateg Dec 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CREEK - Senior guard Trinity Vallo scored 11 of her 18 points in the second half as Johnson Creek edged Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 52-51 in a Trailways South girls basketball game on Friday.Junior guard Brittany Rue added 16 points and sophomore guard Dominque Patterson added nine for the Bluejays (4-5, 2-1 in conference).Magdalen Simon led three players in doubles figures with 14 points for Abundant Life/St. Ambrose (3-6, 0-4).Johnson Creek hosts Salam on Monday.JOHNSON CREEK 52, ABUNDANT LIFE 51Abundant Life 26 25 - 51Johnson Creek 25 27 - 52Abundant Life (fg ft-fta tp) - Blahnik 1 0-0 2, Wetzel 2 0-0 6, Belter 5 2-4 12, E. Quam 2 0-0 4, Simon 6 2-2 14, Rockwell 5 0-0 13 Totals 21 4-6 51Johnson Creek (fg ft-fta tp) - Whitehouse 1 0-1 3, H. Fincutter 1 0-0 2, Patterson 4 1-4 9, Rue 5 4-7 16, Vallo 5 3-4 18, Schmidt 2 0-1 4 Totals 18 11-17 52Three-point goals - AL (Belter 2, Rockwell 3), JC (Whitehouse, Vallo 5)Total fouls - AL 12, JC 8Fouled out - AL (Wetzel) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.