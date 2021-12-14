Girls basketball: Warriors rout Pirates for fourth straight victory Dec 14, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WATERLOO -- Senior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team in a 46-20 nonconference victory at Waterloo on Tuesday.The Warriors (5-1) led 22-11 at the break, extending their winning streak to four games.Junior guard Marin Riesen contributed eight points for Lakeside, Ava Stein finished with six points, 14 rebounds and Schuetz scored 12 in the second period.Neither team connected on a 3-pointer and the Warriors had eight players score."We were happy with our defensive performance tonight," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was happy with our offensive and defensive rebounding."Lily Schuetz had a strong second half for us. Happy to get some hardworking reserve players some quality minutes. They have been working so hard for us, I was happy to see them contribute tonight."Senior forward Alyssa Baumann led the Pirates (4-3) with six points.Waterloo travels to play Wisconsin Heights on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to open Capitol South play, while the Warriors play at Lake Mills on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to get Capitol North action underway.LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, WATERLOO 20Lakeside 22 24 -- 46Waterloo 11 9 -- 20Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Cody 1 2-2 4, Shadoski 2 2-2 6, Schuetz 6 2-3 14, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 4 0-0 8, De Galley 0 2-2 2, Stein 3 0-3 6, Heckmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 46.Waterloo -- K. Webster 0 1-2 1, Bri. Lauersdorf 1 1-2 3, Blundell 1 2-4 4, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Bro. Lauersdorf 0 1-4 1, Baumann 2 2-3 6. Totals 6 8-19 20.Total fouls -- LL 20, W 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.