WATERLOO -- Senior forward Lily Schuetz led all scorers with 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball team in a 46-20 nonconference victory at Waterloo on Tuesday.

The Warriors (5-1) led 22-11 at the break, extending their winning streak to four games.

Junior guard Marin Riesen contributed eight points for Lakeside, Ava Stein finished with six points, 14 rebounds and Schuetz scored 12 in the second period.

Neither team connected on a 3-pointer and the Warriors had eight players score.

"We were happy with our defensive performance tonight," Lakeside Lutheran girls basketball coach Andy Asmus said. "I was happy with our offensive and defensive rebounding.

"Lily Schuetz had a strong second half for us. Happy to get some hardworking reserve players some quality minutes. They have been working so hard for us, I was happy to see them contribute tonight."

Senior forward Alyssa Baumann led the Pirates (4-3) with six points.

Waterloo travels to play Wisconsin Heights on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to open Capitol South play, while the Warriors play at Lake Mills on Friday at 7:30 p.m. to get Capitol North action underway.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 46, WATERLOO 20

Lakeside 22 24 -- 46

Waterloo 11 9 -- 20

Lakeside Lutheran (fg ft-ftm pts) -- Cody 1 2-2 4, Shadoski 2 2-2 6, Schuetz 6 2-3 14, Liddicoat 2 0-0 4, Riesen 4 0-0 8, De Galley 0 2-2 2, Stein 3 0-3 6, Heckmann 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 8-12 46.

Waterloo -- K. Webster 0 1-2 1, Bri. Lauersdorf 1 1-2 3, Blundell 1 2-4 4, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Bro. Lauersdorf 0 1-4 1, Baumann 2 2-3 6. Totals 6 8-19 20.

Total fouls -- LL 20, W 14.

