Girls basketball: Waterloo beats Palmyra-Eagle 59-20 Dec 12, 2022 PALMYRA—All nine players scored for Waterloo's girls basketball team in a 59-20 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.Tess Blundell scored 13 points to lead the Pirates (6-1). Kylie Webster, Brenna Huebner and Emma Baumann each added eight points and Maddie Webster added seven.Molly Neittesheim led the Panthers (1-5) with eight points.WATERLOO 59, PALMYRA-EAGLE 20Waterloo 29 30—59Palmyra-Eagle 9 11—20Waterloo (fg ft-fta tp)—M. Webster 3 1-2 7, K. Webster 3 2-4 8, Lauersdorf 1 0-0 2, Jaehnke 1 2-4 5, Blundell 4 4-8 13, Huebner 3 2-2 8, Albrecht 2 1-3 5, Setz 1 1-2 3, Baumann 3 2-4 8 Totals 21 15-29 59Palmyra-Eagle (fg ft-fta tp)—Frederick 1 0-3 3, Calderon 1 2-4 5, Koss 1 0-0 2, Koutsky 1 0-0 2, Neittesheim 3 1-3 8 Totals 7 3-12 20Three-point goals—W (Jaehnke, Blundell), PE (Frederick, Calderon, Nettesheim)Total fouls—W 13, PE 18
