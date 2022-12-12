Lainey Fredrick

Palmyra-Eagle junior guard Lainey Fredrick (1) attacks off the dribble with Waterloo junior wing Tess Blundell (20) defending during Saturday’s nonconference game in Palmyra-Eagle.

 Sadye Ring

PALMYRA—All nine players scored for Waterloo’s girls basketball team in a 59-20 victory over Palmyra-Eagle on Saturday.

Tess Blundell scored 13 points to lead the Pirates (6-1). Kylie Webster, Brenna Huebner and Emma Baumann each added eight points and Maddie Webster added seven.

