Girls basketball: Westfield knocks off Cambridge 62-27 nateg Nov 19, 2022 CAMBRIDGE -- Westfield's trio of Carley Drew, Haddie Showen and Nadia Hoffa proved to be a problem for the Blue Jays girls basketball team.The trio accounted for 51 points as Westfield rolled past Cambridge for a 62-27 nonconference victory at Cambridge High School on Friday.Cambridge sophomore Brooke Stenklyft led the Blue Jays (1-1) with nine points. Senior Kayla Roidt and sophomore Megan Bernhardt each scored five points.WESTFIELD 62, CAMBRIDGE 27Westfield 29 33 — 62Cambridge 12 15 — 27Cambridge (fg fta-ftm pts) — Roidt (2, 0-0, 5), Brown (1, 0-0, 2), Bernhardt (2, 1-2, 5), Schneider (1, 0-2, 2), Freeland (1, 2-6, 4), Stenklyft (2, 5-11, 9). Totals 9, 8-21, 27.Westfield — Showen (8, 0-0, 18), Drew (6, 2-2, 17), Czaplewski (1, 0-0, 2), S. Hoffa (2, 0-0, 4), N. Hoffa (6, 2-2, 16), Hentz (2, 0-2, 5). Totals (25, 4-6, 62).3-point goals — Cambridge (Roidt), Westfield (Drew 3, Showen 2, Hoffa 2, Hentz) 8.
