CAMBRIDGE — The weather was anything but springy on Monday.
Turns out, that’s just in Jefferson’s wheelhouse.
The Eagle girls golf team tied a program-best score as Jefferson captured its fourth straight Rock Valley Conference mini meet Tuesday afternoon at Lake Ripley Country Club.
“Proud of all the girls tonight playing in miserable conditions, it was cold and windy,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt. “We tied our team-record low score ever with an outstanding 174.”
The Eagles’ 174 was good for first place.
Despite a triple bogey on the par-4 fourth hole, senior Courtney Draeger became the first Rock Valley player to shoot in the 30s in a conference mini meet this season, firing a 39.
Draeger finished with one birdie and five pars on the day.
Freshman teammate Payton Schmidt wasn’t too far behind Draeger, shooting a 42 on the day. Schmidt collected two pars during her nine-hole round.
Jefferson was rounded out by Val Schamens’ 46 and Ainsley Howard’s 47. Anna Koehler carded a 56 for the Eagles.
“So excited for Val and Ainsley, who both posted career-low rounds,” Schmidt said. “They’ve both been working so hard.”
Cambridge finished sixth at the meet with a 229.
The Blue Jays were led by Lissy Pero’s 46. She holed a pair of pars during her round.
Kat Toepfer fired a 53 for Cambridge. The Blue Jays were rounded by Bella Hollis (62) and Amerie Timler (68).
Jefferson will be back at it again Tuesday, hosting a RVC mini meet. The forecast doesn’t look the greatest for a late April day, but the Eagles likely won’t mind.
“Back at it again tomorrow as we host at Jefferson,” Schmidt said. “The weather looks horrible so maybe the girls prefer it that way.”
