Girls golf: Lakeside Lutheran 16th at Middleton Invite Sep 10, 2022

MIDDLETON -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls golf team shot 411 and placed 16th at the Middleton Invitational at Pleasant View Golf Course on Saturday.

Senior Ava Heckmann shot 92 to lead the Warriors. Junior Breezy Roman (96), sophomore Reagan Gebhart (110) and senior Chloe Berg (113) also scored.

Milton senior Hannah Dunk won the 96-player event with a round of 74, edging Janesville Craig junior Mya Nicholson by a shot.

Team scores: Middleton 326, Waunakee 333, Oregon 347, Notre Dame Academy 350, The Prairie School 354, Divine Savior Holy Angels 367, Menomonee Falls 370, Milton 378, Brookfield Central 379, Janesville Parker 381, Verona 388, Middleton JV 388, Janesville Craig 395, Nicolet 398, Edgewood 410, Lakeside Lutheran 411, Franklin 414, Madison West 418, Oregon JV 480.
