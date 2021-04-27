LAKE MILLS — After winning every single Rock Valley Conference mini meet this season, the Jefferson girls golf team continued its dominance by winning the RVC meet Tuesday at Lake Mills Golf Course.
“So proud of all the girls today accomplishing a goal we set out to do early in the season,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “All five girls earned medals today for their top 10-individual finishes, leading us to the huge win.”
The Eagles finished with a team score of 373. Cambridge finished with a 433.
Eagle freshman Payton Schmidt led Jefferson by finishing first at the 18-hole meet with a score of 82. Schmidt shot a 43 on the front and a 39 on the back — collecting seven pars and a birdie during her round.
Schmidt also earned first-team conference honors as well as Player of the Year honors.
“Super proud as her dad and coach, watching her today as I bounced between holes as fast as I could,” Schmidt said.
Senior Courtney Draeger carded a 93 for the Eagles, while Claire Beck was also able to go sub-100 with a 96 golfing out of the No. 5 spot. Ainsley Howard and Val Schamens both shots 102s.
Both Draeger and Schamens were named to the RVC’s first team. Howard earned second-team honors.
The Blue Jays Lissy Pero’s and Kat Toepfer both tied for a team-best 101 for Cambridge. Bella Hollis fired a 109.
Team scores: Jefferson 373, McFarland 431, Cambridge 433, Evansville 436, Clinton 437, Beloit Turner 439, Edgerton 457.
Blackhawks top Cheesemakers
Brayden Brown and Ethan Brown both shot 40s to lead the Fort Atkinson boys golf team to a 168-208 win over Monroe Tuesday at Koshkonong Mounds Country Club in Fort Atkinson.
Luke Ellingson carded a 43 on the Blackhawks’ home course, while Greyson Wixom fired a 45.
Whitewater ties for sixth
MONROE — Jaden Condon carded a 45 to lead Whitewater at a Rock Valley Conference boys golf mini meet Tuesday at Monroe Country Club.
The Whippets finished with a team score of 197, while Jefferson collected a team card of 261. Edgerton won its second straight mini meet with a 154.
Dane Hillmer (49) and Camden Frye (50) were second and third on the Whitewater, respectively.
Jefferson was led by Josh Gehl’s 59. Both Austin Steies and Alek Kuykendal shots 62s. Kamin Wolter fired a 78.
Team scores: Edgerton 154, Clinton 176, Evansville 182, Brodhead 188, Beloit Turner 192, East Troy 197, Whitewater 197, McFarland 211, Big Foot 241, Jefferson 261.
Fort Atkinson 14th
MADISON — The Fort Atkinson boys golf team finished 14th out of 16 teams at the Edgewood Invitational Monday at Blackhawk Country Club.
The Blackhawks finished with 395 strokes, while Middleton topped host Madison Edgewood by one stroke to win with 325 strokes.
Ethan Brown placed 47th with a 94 to lead Fort Atkinson. Brayden Brown was close behind with a 96, placing 53rd. Greyson Wixom and Luke Ellingson rounded out the team’s score with a 100 and 105, respectively.
MADISON EDGEWOOD INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 325; Madison Edgewood 326; Waunakee 330; Madison Memorial 341; Verona 347; Oregon 358; Janesville Craig 362; Monona Grove 371; Sun Prairie 371; Milton 371; Beloit Memorial 374; Madison West 375; Madison Edgewood B 391; Fort Atkinson 395; Janesville Parker 413; Monroe 453; Madison La Follette inc.
Whippets middle of pack
FONTANA — The Whitewater boys golf team placed fifth at the first Rock Valley Conference mini meet of the season Monday at Big Foot Country Club.
The Whippets carded a team score of 221 at the 10-team meet. Jefferson came in 10th with a 294. Edgerton won the first RVC mini meet with a 177.
Camden Frye fired a 51 at the No. 2 spot to lead Whitewater at the nine-hole meet. Jaden Condon carded a 53 out of the No. 1 spot. Dane Hillmer and Conner Moreno rounded out the Whippet lineup with a 56 and 61, respectively.
The Eagles’ low golfer was Austin Steies with a 64. Josh Gehl scored a 68.
Team scores: Edgerton 177, Clinton 206, Evansville 209, Brodhead 212, Whitewater 221, Beloit Turner 233, East Troy, 233, McFarland 234, Big Foot 274, Jefferson 294.
Buckman leads pack
CAMBRIDGE — Nick Buckman finished with the top score at his team’s home course as the Cambridge boys golf team earned runner-up honors at a Capitol Conference mini meet Monday at Lake Ripley Country Club.
Buckman carded a 38 for a one-shot victory — leading the Blue Jays to a team score of 175. Lodi won the mini meet with a 163. Lakeside Lutheran finished third with a 185 and Lake Mills took sixth with a 207.
Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio tied for third overall with Lake Mills’ Joey Toepfer with 41s. Lakeside’s Will Meland earned individual honors with a 44.
The Blue Jays’ got their 175 rounded out with Cade Nottestad and Jack Nikolay shooting 48s.
Riener leads Panthers
HORICON — The Palmyra-Eagle boys golf team finished fourth in the team’s first Trailways mini meet Monday at Horicon Hills Golf Course.
Daniel Riener carded a 47 at the meet to lead the Panthers. Rowan Stricker fired a 49, while Aiden Calderon scored a 62. Both Jarred Koutsky and Logan Woessner finished with 68s.
