LAKE MILLS -- Averi Wolfram had a first-half hat trick and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team held off visiting Shoreland Lutheran 3-2 in nonconference action Friday.
Wolfram scored on an assist by Ava Heckmann for an equalizing goal in the 10th minute. She added goals off an assist by Kylie Lundgren in the 18th and off an assist by Ella Schuetz in the 31st to give the Warriors a 3-1 halftime edge.
The Pacers' Kalyssa Carter scored unassisted in the 67th for the final margin.
Keeper Maria Vik stopped 20 shots for Lakeside (8-5-1), which snapped a five-game streak without a victory.
"After a rough stretch of games, we had an excellent bounce-back game against a strong Shoreland team," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "The girls fought for each 50/50 ball and put together the best first half of the season.
"Senior captain Averi Wolfram’s hat trick in the first half helped our girls achieve a great team win. Our keeper Maria Vik had another great game, and our back line fought hard to the end. We are so proud of their hard work!"
LAKESIDE 3, SHORELAND LUTH. 2
Shoreland 1 1 -- 2
Lakeside 3 0 -- 3
First half -- SL: Kay. Carter (PK), 7:00; LL: Wolfram (Heckmann), 10:00; Wolfram (Lundgren), 18:00; Wolfram (Schuetz), 31:00.
