Soccer
CAMBRIDGE -- The Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team broke an eight-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over Edgerton on Friday at Cambridge High School.

Junior Audrey Kessenich scored unassisted to put United (3-9) up 1-0 in the first period. Junior Kaila Buehler added the second goal, which also came in the first period.

