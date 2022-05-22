EDGERTON -- Freshman forward/midfielder Kaylee Farrar scored the lone goal for the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team in a 3-1 road loss to Edgerton on Friday.

Elizabeth Gould gave Edgerton (6-6-2) a 1-0 in the first half. Farrar tied the game for United (3-7-1) in the 15th minute as the teams were locked 1-1 at the half.

Nadia Kim and Gould each scored a goal in the second half as the Crimson Tide pulled away.

EDGERTON 3, CAMBRIDGE/DEERFIELD 1

United 1 0 — 1

Edgerton 1 2 — 3

First half -- E: Elizabeth Gould, 10:42. CDU: Kaylee Farrar, 14:13.

Second half -- E: Nadia Kim, 46:29. E: Elizabeth Gould (Nadia Kim), 49:06.

Load comments