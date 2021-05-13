JEFFERSON — McFarland scored its 10th goal in the 77th minute to earn a 10-0 mercy-rule win over host Jefferson in a Rock Valley girls soccer game on Thursday.
“The girls played hard and with heart,” Eagle coach Troy Larsen said. “Being down in numbers and with injuries they did their best to compete against McFarland. The girls played with pride till the last whistle.”
East Troy 2, Lake Mills 1
LAKE MILLS — Aubrey Erdmann scored twice as East Troy handed the Lake Mills girls soccer team its first loss of the season in a nonconference game at LMHS on Thursday.
Erdmann scored unassisted in the third minute. Thirty-two seconds later, L-Cat junior forward Ava Stelter had a goal to answer, assisted by Kaia Heimstreet.
Erdmann found the back of the net again in the 65th minute, assisted by Grace Moker, for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
“It was a battle all night. A very physical game,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I was proud of our quick response after we gave up a goal on a defensive breakdown really early. Kaia’s ball to Stelter was one of our best driven balls all night, and Stelter rewarded her with a nicely composed finish.
“We learned a lot tonight about going hard to the ball, and winning 50/50’s. Give East Troy credit. They did a better job than us at that tonight. We look to improve tomorrow.”
Lake Mills is now 3-1-1 overall and goalie Ryleigh Kulow made 10 saves.
Trojans goalie Kiley Komperud stopped two shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.