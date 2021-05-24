SPRING GREEN — Five different players scored as the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team earned a 7-0 nonconference victory over host River Valley on Monday.

Lily Schuetz scored two of the Warriors’ first three goals to end with a game-high two scores. She scored in the 7th and 18th minute.

Liv Ibeling (17th) and Mia Murray also scored (37th) in the first half.

Claudia Stuebs netted the first goal out of halftime in the 50th. Emily Meiller and Ava Heckmann scored in the 59th and 75th minutes, respectively.

