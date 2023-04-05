Lake Mills senior captain Kaci Everson (1) evades Wayland Academy sophomore Ana Del Pozo (7) before dribbling and scoring in the 15th minute of Wednesday’s nonconference game at L-Cat stadium. The L-Cats won their season opener 8-0.
Lake Mills senior captain Nev Ninneman uses an outstretched reach to win the ball in the midfield during the first half of Wednesday’s nonconference home game versus Wayland Academy. The L-Cats won 8-0.
Lake Mills junior Ava Schmidt makes a run during the first half of Wednesday's nonconference season-opening game at L-Cat Stadium versus Wayland Academy. The L-Cats won 8-0 and Schmidt scored a pair of goals.
Lake Mills sophomore Addie Ninneman (3) and Wayland Academy junior Daniela Espinoza fight for possession during the first half of Wednesday's nonconference game at L-Cat stadium. Ninneman scored two goals in the L-Cats' 8-0 victory.
Lake Mills freshman Mollie Cooper (23) passes the ball in the midfield during the first half of Wednesday's season-opening nonconference game versus Wayland Academy at L-Cat Stadium. Cooper scored in the 55th minute of Lake Mills' 8-0 win.
LAKE MILLS — Junior Ava Schmidt and sophomore Addie Ninneman scored two goals apiece and Lake Mills’ girls soccer team stormed past visiting Wayland Academy 8-0 in its season opener on Wednesday.
Senior Kaci Everson collected a pass from junior Olivia Klubertanz, evaded a defender and scored the game’s first goal in the 15th minute.
The L-Cats then scored seven times between the 37th and 57th minutes. Ninneman scored unassisted in the 37th and 39th minutes sandwiched around a Schmidt goal at 37:46 for the halftime margin of 4-0.
Schmidt added her second unassisted goal in the 54th minute. Freshman Mollie Cooper (55th minute), junior Sophia Guerrero (56th) and Klubertanz (57th) capped off the scoring for the L-Cats, who got one save from senior goalie Ryleigh Kulow, last season’s Capitol Conference co-Player of the Year.
“It was a great team effort to open the season,” 10th-year Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “I think both teams battled some early season and first game stuff early on, but as the game continued, we started connecting better and seeing the field and what was presented to us more efficiently.
“I was proud that we stuck together throughout the entire game. It was also great to see our defense, and Ry put together another home clean sheet win. As an offensive-minded coach, it’s really a treat to return such a strong backline and Ry, that we all fully trust.
“Our attack will continue to become more and more dynamic as we continue to play together.”
The L-Cats host Janesville Parker today at 4 p.m.
LAKE MILLS 8, WAYLAND ACADEMY 0
Wayland 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 4 4 — 8
First half — LM: Everson (Klubertanz), 14:58; A. Ninneman 36:01; Schmidt, 37:46; A. Ninneman 38:28.
