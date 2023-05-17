LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.
Lakeside Lutheran (9-6-4, 1-2-3 in conference) led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Ella Schultz in the sixth minute and Megan Huber with 52 seconds left in the half.
Luther Prep (8-3-3, 3-2-1) tied the match at 1-1 on Emma Slayton’s goal in the 16th minute. Anna Kieselhorst equalized for the Phoenix in the second half in the 51st minute.
"This game was a battle the whole way,” Luther Prep girls soccer coach Brent Archer said. "Both teams had very equal possession and nearly equal chances. And, of course, it ended in a 2-2 tie. Lakeside’s first goal was a nice corner run and a deep cross that we just didn’t mark up well enough on and they finished it for the first score. After that we had the ball on our half for a good amount of time, which got us a foul about 30 yards out. Emma came up and took the free kick and put it right in the corner of the goal.
"Right before half, Lakeside had several runs to the corner that we just had to fend off. That earned them a corner kick that deflected off Reba’s hands and a few bodies and was bumped toward the line and one of our defenders made a desperation kick to save it off the line, but it went in anyway.
"The equalizer came in the second half off of another foul. This one was much farther out. Emma put another beautiful ball towards the corner that was tipped by Lakeside’s keeper, but Anna was there to head the ball in. That proved to be the last goal. Each team had a few more chances, but as time ran out and both teams got desperate, I think everyone ran out of legs."
Maria Vik made eight saves for the Warriors.
"We had a tough fight tonight," Lakeside soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Our girls created a lot of opportunities, but were only able to capitalize on two. Prep took advantage of two free kicks, and our final push at the end of the second half wasn't quite enough to gain the lead back."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.