Lakeside, LPS soccer

Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Ella Schuetz (right) scored a first-half goal during Tuesday's Capitol Conference home game versus Luther Prep. The Warriors and Phoenix tied 2-2.

 Jodi Wolfram/TJK Wolf Productions

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran and Luther Prep played to a 2-2 draw in a Capitol Conference girls soccer match on Tuesday.

Lakeside Lutheran (9-6-4, 1-2-3 in conference) led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Ella Schultz in the sixth minute and Megan Huber with 52 seconds left in the half.

Load comments