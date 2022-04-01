Fort Atkinson2021 recap: The Blackhawks went 3-8-2 overall, falling to Monona Grove in the opening round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Robert Murphy enters his third season.
Top returners: The core of Fort’s roster returns and has definitely grown by leaps and bounds as a unit for this upcoming year, according to Murphy. Fort will also add new players, positioning itself to have a stellar season. Senior Payton Neste was named second-team all-conference last season, while senior Brie Klingbeil earned honorable-mention honors.
Departing players: Fort’s program lost two key players (Alexa Dahnert and Maddie Miles) due to graduation. Dahnert received earned first-team all-league honors and led the squad in scoring while creating matchup issues.
Season thoughts: “We are looking at being the hardest-working program in the Badger Conference and letting those chips fall where they may land,” Murphy said.
Conference race: Fort is hoping to finish in the top half of a strong Badger Conference this spring.
Jefferson2021 recap: The Eagles went 1-11-0 overall, losing to Sugar River in the opening round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Troy Larsen will guide the Eagles.
Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle
2021 recap: The Whippets went 1-9-1 overall, falling to Oregon in the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Maddy Blain enters her second season.
Top returners: Sophomore Mayte Navejas returns after leading the team in scoring last season.
Departing players: The Whippets need to replace goalkeeper Cora Linos, defender Hannah O’Brien and midfielder Mariana Cano.
Season thoughts: “The Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle soccer team looks forward to a competitive season, building off the growth from last year and welcoming a strong freshman class,” Blain said.
Conference race: The Whippets are looking forward to challenging matches with last year’s top teams in the Rock Valley and expect to improve on their conference placement from 2021.
Lake Mills2021 recap: The L-Cats went 8-3-5 overall, tying for second in the Capitol Conference before falling to Heritage Christian in the regional final.
Coach’s resume: Jeff Hegstrom will be in his ninth season as head coach, holding a 71-41-19 record overall.
Top returners: Lake Mills brings back first-team all-conference goalkeeper Ryleigh Kulow and second-team all-conference midfielder Kaci Everson. Those two will need to play at an extremely high level and lead the team daily, both on and off the field, in order to continue the program’s success, according to Hegstrom.
Nev Ninneman, Josie Cefalu and Ava Schmidt are also returning starters. Other returning players looking to make instant impacts are: Leyla Chavez, Olivia Klubertanz, Addy Roberts, Olivia Karlen, Ayla Buth, Sophia Guerrero, Mel Hinojos and Devyn Crenshaw. Newcomers looking to make instant impacts are: Addie Ninneman, Emma Kitsembel and Payton Kelly.
Departing players: The L-Cats lost 13 players from last year’s team, including Ava Stelter (the 2021 Capitol Conference Player of the Year), Vivian Guerrero (honorable mention all-conference), Hannah Lamke, Ava Wollin (HM all-conference), Lauren Dandoy, Julianna Wagner and Katelyn Kitsembel.
Season thoughts: “We are a young squad, but ready to put the hard work in to be successful this season,” Hegstrom said. “We are excited to have our first standard scheduled season since 2019, where games are not as compact as last season.
“We are looking to play a more possessive style of play this year, as girls have put in a lot of work this offseason. We should be a very nice, well-rounded team.”
Conference race: Lake Mills is going to have to fight to stay near the top of the Capitol Conference. Sugar River is almost always the annual preseason favorite and Hegstrom anticipates Watertown Luther Prep should also have a nice squad this season, too.
Lakeside Lutheran2021 recap: The Warriors went 9-7-2 overall, losing to Brookfield Academy in the regional final.
Coach’s resume: Hannah Uher enters her fourth season 9-19-5 overall.
Top returners: Junior forward Averi Wolfram, who scored eight goals and had four assists before a season-ending injury at the midway point of the season, senior midfielder Lily Schuetz, an honorable mention all-league recipient who scored nine goals, and sophomore defender Ella Ristow, an honorable mention all-conference performer, are returnees the Warriors will lean on.
Departing players: Forward Mia Murray, midfielder Kendra Wilson and goalkeeper Lillian Runke all graduated.
Season thoughts: “We are excited to begin another season,” Uher said. “Our program has been growing along with our school, and we love the opportunity to grow as a team family each year with so many new faces. We’re looking forward to a great spring.”
Conference race: Uher pegged Sugar River at the Capitol Conference preseason favorites with Lodi and Luther Prep as other top contenders to win the league.
Cambridge/Deerfield2021 recap: C/D United went 1-8-2 overall, losing to Platteville/Lancaster in the regional round of the playoffs.
Coach’s resume: Betty Rodriguez enters her second season.
Top returners: Goalie Isabella Griffin, Jayden Winger and Maggie Schmude.
Departing players: Mia Pollasky and Sabrina Rodriguez.
