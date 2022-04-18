GIRLS SOCCER Girls soccer roundup: Eagles fall to Crimson Tide, Trojans top C/D United Apr 18, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s girls soccer team fell to visiting Edgerton in a Rock Valley game on Monday.The Crimson Tide led 3-0 at halftime and Elizabeth netted a hat trick, scoring in the seventh, 16th and 75th minutes.The Eagles were outshot 9-1.Jefferson hosts Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.EDGERTON 4, JEFFERSON 0Edgerton 3 1 — 4Jefferson 0 0 — 0First halfE—Elizabeth Gould, 6:22; E—Gould (Nadia Kim), 15:01; E—Kim, 21:35.Second halfE—Gould, 74:34.Saves—E 1 (Julia Doll); J 5.EAST TROY 2, CAMBRIDGE DEERFIELD 0CAMBRIDGE — In the final 10 minutes, East Troy scored twice as the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team fell 2-0 to East Troy on Monday at home.East Troy (1-4-2) scored in the 70th and 71st minute to pull away from United (3-1-1) in a non-conference win.East Troy 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 0East Troy 0 2 — 2United 0 0 — 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
