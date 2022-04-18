JEFFERSON — Jefferson’s girls soccer team fell to visiting Edgerton in a Rock Valley game on Monday.

The Crimson Tide led 3-0 at halftime and Elizabeth netted a hat trick, scoring in the seventh, 16th and 75th minutes.

The Eagles were outshot 9-1.

Jefferson hosts Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

EDGERTON 4, JEFFERSON 0

Edgerton 3 1 — 4

Jefferson 0 0 — 0

First half

E—Elizabeth Gould, 6:22; E—Gould (Nadia Kim), 15:01; E—Kim, 21:35.

Second half

E—Gould, 74:34.

Saves—E 1 (Julia Doll); J 5.

EAST TROY 2, CAMBRIDGE DEERFIELD 0

CAMBRIDGE — In the final 10 minutes, East Troy scored twice as the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team fell 2-0 to East Troy on Monday at home.

East Troy (1-4-2) scored in the 70th and 71st minute to pull away from United (3-1-1) in a non-conference win.

East Troy 2, Cambridge/Deerfield 0

East Troy 0 2 — 2

United 0 0 — 0

