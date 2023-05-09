BELLEVILLE -- Ella Schuetz scored the equalizing goal in the 68th minute as Lakeside Lutheran and host Sugar River played to a 1-1 tie in a Capitol Conference matchup between state-ranked teams on Tuesday.
The Division 3 10th-ranked Raiders got on the board in the 14th minute, when Annika Ziperski scored off Jenna Gentilli's assist.
The Warriors, ranked sixth in Division 4, countered toward the end of the second half when Schuetz found the back of the net on an assist by Averi Wolfram.
Lakeside keeper Maria Vik made 17 saves and the Warriors (8-6-2, 1-2-2 in conference) got outshot, 20-7.
Addison Lutz stopped six shots for the Raiders (10-4-1, 4-0-1).
"A come-from-behind goal scored by sophomore Ella Schuetz secured a hard-fought tie for our girls tonight," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Sugar River is a strong program year after year, and our girls came in to tonight with a great eagerness to prove their new spot in the state rankings.
"Kylie Roekle and Carlee Zimmermann both made great defensive saves to keep the score even. It’s obvious when a team is playing with a lot of heart, and that’s exactly what we saw tonight in our girls. God has blessed these players with passion for playing the game of soccer. We’re so proud of the Warriors!"
Lakeside hosts Wisconsin Lutheran on Friday at 5 p.m.
LODI 2, LAKE MILLS 1
LODI -- Lake Mills could not find the equalizing goal down the stretch, falling 2-1 to host Lodi in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils, fifth-ranked in Division 4 and leading the Capitol Conference, got on the board in the 18th minute when Gianna Burke scored and doubled their lead when Ava Ballweg converted a penalty in the 52nd minute.
Ava Schmidt scored unassisted in the 68th minute for Lake Mills, which got goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who made 13 saves, back in the lineup.
"Tonight was a tough loss, where we battled really hard, missing a few key pieces," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "I'm so proud of how girls that sometimes don't get a ton of playing time stepped up and really gave us a great chance to compete.
"Lodi's possession gave us trouble defending, and their spacing was really impressive. We sure battled hard all night, and had a number of chances to equalize the game in the second half. We'll look to get back in the win column next week. I still think our best soccer is yet to come."
The L-Cats are now 10-3-0 overall and 3-2-0 in conference games while Lodi improves to 9-3-1 overall and 5-0-0 in conference.
Lake Mills 0 1 -- 1
Lodi 1 1 -- 2
First half -- LO: Burke (Winters), 17:13.
Second half -- LO: Ballweg (PK), 51:05; LM: Schmidt, 67:18.
