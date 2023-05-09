Soccer roundup
BELLEVILLE -- Ella Schuetz scored the equalizing goal in the 68th minute as Lakeside Lutheran and host Sugar River played to a 1-1 tie in a Capitol Conference matchup between state-ranked teams on Tuesday.

The Division 3 10th-ranked Raiders got on the board in the 14th minute, when Annika Ziperski scored off Jenna Gentilli's assist.

