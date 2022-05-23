EDGERTON — Lizzy Gould and Samantha Aleson both scored goals and host Edgerton knocked off the Lake Mills girls soccer team 2-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Gould opened the scoring at the 9:15 mark on an assist by Nadia Kim. Aleson scored in the 58th minute — assisted by Holly Hazeltine — for the final margin.

Lake Mills (8-4-4) goalie Ryleigh Kulow stopped seven shots. Edgerton’s Julia Doll made five saves.

The L-Cats close Capitol Conference play at Columbus today at 4 p.m.

EDGERTON 2, LAKE MILLS 0

Lake Mills 0 0 — 0

Edgerton 1 1 — 2

First half — E: Gould (Kim), 9:15.

Second half — E: Aleson (Hazeltine), 57:12.

Saves: LM (Kulow) 7, E (Doll) 5.

RIVER VALLEY 1, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0

LAKE MILLS — Kylie Morrey scored a goal in the first half as River Valley held off the host Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team 1-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Morrey scored on an assist by Karina Osborn in the 33rd minute.

Maria Vik made nine saves for the Warriors, who had a 13-10 edge in shots on goal.

Lakeside closes out Capitol Conference play at home versus Cambridge/Deerfield today at 5 p.m.

