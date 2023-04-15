LAKE MILLS — The L-Cats and standout goalie Ryleigh Kulow have yet to surrender a goal while the team’s offense continues to pick up steam.
Lake Mills’ girls soccer team pushed its record to 6-0-0 with an 8-0 victory over Jefferson and 5-0 win versus Waupun in its home quadrangular on Saturday.
Against the Eagles, Ava Schmidt (fifth and 29th minutes) and Addie Ninneman (34th and 35th minutes) scored first-half braces. Kaci Everson’s successful penalty kick in the 47th and goal on an assist by Mollie Cooper in the 55th made it 6-0. Ninneman scored unassisted in the 56th for a hat trick and Cooper netted a 75th minute goal.
Cooper got Lake Mills on the board in the 33rd versus Waupun. The floodgates opened for the L-Cats after halftime as the team poured it on with four goals in a 12-minute stretch.
Leyla Chavez (46th), Nev Ninneman (48th), Addie Ninneman (56th) and Cooper (58th) each connected.
Kulow stopped all four shots she faced.
“Saturday was a really fun-filled day with some great soccer,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “In the first game, we found our groove early, kind of picking up where we left off against Fort the other night. Combination play was there, we were piercing a lot of our finishes, and our defense kept Jefferson out of the box for much of the game.
“We had a bit of a rocky start against Waupun in our second game. We were a little flat and looked tired. When the game went into the stoppage at the 31-minute mark due to storms, it was 0-0 and it gave us a chance to reestablish what we needed to do.
“We came out firing and testing their backline and keeper the rest of the game. I’m really proud of this group, and I’m so happy for them that their hard work all year long is paying off early in the season. We look forward to the week ahead.”
First game
LAKE MILLS 8, JEFFERSON 0
Jefferson 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 4 4 — 8
First half — LM: Schmidt (Guerrero), 4:58; Schmidt, 28:36; A. Ninneman (N. Ninneman), 33:43; A. Ninneman, 34:35.
Second half — LM: Everson (PK), 46:49; Everson (Cooper), 54:17; A. Ninneman, 55:46; Cooper (E. Kulow), 74:04.
Saves — J (Simonson 13, Hanson 5) 18; LM (Kulow) 0.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 5, WAUPUN 0
Waupun 0 0 — 0
Lake Mills 1 4 — 5
First half — LM: Cooper, 32:59.
Second half — LM: Chavez, 45:41; N. Ninneman 47:20; A. Ninneman (Chavez), 55:03; Cooper, 57:05.
Saves — W (Panetti) 11; LM (Kulow) 4.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, CWC 1
WAUPUN — Kylie Roekle scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute and Lakeside Lutheran’s girls soccer team knocked off host Central Wisconsin Christian 4-1 on Friday.
The Warriors’ Kylie Lundgren scored unassisted in the fourth minute. CWC equalized in the 34th minute off a score by Lauren Ruis.
Roekle, on an assist by Averi Wolfram, made it 2-1 early in the second half. Ava Heckmann (66th minute) and Wolfram (76th minute) added insurance scores.
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped seven shots.
“With a 1-1 score at halftime, this game was a great opportunity for our team to figure out our offensive rhythm and really grow more cohesive on the attack,” Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. “It’s clear that we have an extremely hard-working group of girls who want to grow and get better with every game.
“They created opportunities and capitalized on them in the second half, doing every single thing we talked about at halftime. Our senior captain Averi Wolfram really stepped up to lead that offense by assisting or scoring on all three points in the second half.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, CWC 1
Lakeside 2 2 — 4
CWC 1 0 — 1
First half — LL: Lundgren, 4:00; CWC: Ruis, 34:00.
Second half — LL: Roekle (Wolfram), 47:00; Heckmann (Wolfram), 66:00; Wolfram (Lundgren), 76:00.
Saves — LL (Vik) 7, CWC 4.
Shots on goal — LL 8, CWC 8.
C/D UNITED 8, LA FOLLETTE 2
DEERFIELD — Junior Grace Carlson scored two goals in a Cambridge/Deerfield 8-2 win over Madison La Follette on Thursday at Deerfield High School.
Carlson scored in the sixth minute, assisted by senior Aly Farrar, and scored in the 11th minute, assisted by junior Audrey Kessenich.
Senior Aly Farrar scored in the 46th minute unassisted and also assisted three CDU goals.
Sophomore Kaylee Farrar, junior Ana Sarallo, junior Zoey Rank, junior Kaila Buehler and Kessenich also scored for United. Kessenich finished with two assists.
Senior goalie Kamyrn Meskis recorded nine saves in net for Cambridge/Deerfield.
CDU 8, MADISON LA FOLLETTE 2
La Follette 1 1 — 2
CDU 6 2 — 8
First Half — — CDU: Carlson (A. Farrar), 5:40. CDU: K. Farrar (A. Farrar), 9:10. CDU: Carlson (Kessenich), 10:34. CDU: Sarallo (Kessenich), 11:15. CDU: Rank, N/A. CDU: Buehler, 33:25. MLF: #9 (#14), 39:00.
Second Half — — CDU: A. Farrar, 45:15. CDU: Kessenich (A. Farrar), N/A. MLF: #14 (#9), 51:00.
FRIDAY'S RESULT
DEERFIELD -- Dayana Castillo of Beaver Dam had a game to remember.
The freshman scored four goals, including three goals in the second half as the Cambridge/Deerfield girls soccer team lost 4-2 to the Golden Beavers on Friday at Deerfield High School.
Junior Grace Carlson scored the first United goal in the first half off an assist from junior Maya Pries. Sophomore Kaylee Farrar scored unassisted in the first half.
United (2-2 overall, 0-1 conference) held a 2-1 lead at the half. Senior goalkeeper Kamryn Meskis recorded 18 saves.
DELAVAN-DARIEN 1, WHITEWATER 0
DELAVAN — Harlie Seuser scored the game’s lone goal in the first half off an assist from Brooke O’Grady for Delavan-Darien in 1-0 home nonconference victory over Whitewater’s girls soccer team on Friday.
Marina Linos stopped 10 shots for the Whippets (2-2-1) and Hannah Hernandez made five saves for the Comets (3-0-0).
