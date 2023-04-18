LAKE MILLS -- Freshman Mollie Cooper scored a first-half brace and Lake Mills' girls soccer team remained unbeaten by topping visiting Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle 4-2 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Cooper scored off Kaci Everson's assist in the 20th minute before adding an unassisted score in the 36th for the L-Cats (7-0-0).
Ava Schmidt added a 44th minute score, assisted by Everson, for Lake Mills. The Whippets' Mayte Navejas cut the margin to 3-2 with unassisted scores in the 61st and 75th. Everson's penalty kick in the 78th reinstated the L-Cats' two-goal edge.
Lake Mills goalie Ryleigh Kulow did not record a clean sheet for the first time this season but did make six saves. Marina Linos stopped 11 shots for Whitewater/PE (2-3-1).
"I told the team that it is a sign of a great team not to have your 'A' game and still come out with the victory," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "A lot of credit to Whitewater and Navejas. They gave us problems and punished us for our mistakes.
"It's always great to play a team, battle, and then learn and grow from it to better ourselves. I think that's exactly what we got tonight, while still pulling through to earn the win. We have a lot of grit and these girls continue to impress me. We're looking forward to hosting Sugar River on Thursday."
LAKE MILLS 4, WHITEWATER/PE 2
WW/PE 0 2 -- 2
Lake Mills 2 2 -- 4
First half -- LM: Cooper (Everson), 19:20; Cooper, 35:10.
EAST TROY -- Averi Wolfram and Kylie Lundgren each scored first-half goals in the Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer team's 2-0 nonconference road victory versus East Troy on Tuesday.
Wolfram scored unassisted in the ninth minute, while Lundgren found the back of the net off an assist by Ava Ristow in the 27th for the Warriors (2-1-0).
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped nine shots.
"These Warriors have helped each other set the tone quickly in our last few matches," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Tonight was no exception. An early goal helped us dictate the first half, and the defense worked their tails off to achieve their first clean sheet of the season."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2, EAST TROY 0
Lakeside 2 0 -- 2
East Troy 0 0 -- 0
First half -- LL: Wolfram, 9:00; Lundgren (Ristow), 27:00.
