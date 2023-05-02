Soccer roundup
Buy Now

CAMBRIDGE -- Five players scored goals and Lake Mills' girls soccer team never trailed in a 5-1 road Capitol Conference victory over Cambridge/Deerfield at Cambridge High School on Tuesday.

Lake Mills' Ava Schmidt broke a scoreless tie in the 22nd minute off an assist by Addie Ninneman. Three and a half minutes later, Olivia Klubertanz doubled Lake Mills' lead, scoring on an assist from Mollie Cooper.

Load comments