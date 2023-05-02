CAMBRIDGE -- Five players scored goals and Lake Mills' girls soccer team never trailed in a 5-1 road Capitol Conference victory over Cambridge/Deerfield at Cambridge High School on Tuesday.
Lake Mills' Ava Schmidt broke a scoreless tie in the 22nd minute off an assist by Addie Ninneman. Three and a half minutes later, Olivia Klubertanz doubled Lake Mills' lead, scoring on an assist from Mollie Cooper.
C/D's Audrey Kessenich scored unassisted right before the half to make it 2-1.
Leyla Chavez (on an assist by Cooper in the 42nd minute), Addie Ninneman (unassisted in the 58th) and Kaci Everson (on an assist from Nev Ninneman in the 80th) scored after halftime for the L-Cats, who got seven saves from goalie Autumn Wollin and improve to 9-2-0 overall and 3-1-0 in conference games.
"Tonight was a special game, where both team's sportsmanship and character shined," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "CDU held a Mental Health Awareness Game and we were honored to be a part of it with them.
"It was nice to get the conference win tonight, but both teams' effort and understanding of the importance of the meaning of this night was noticeable. We have a great bunch of girls here."
Second half -- LM: Chavez (Cooper), 41:46; A. Ninneman, 51:01; Everson (N. Ninneman), 79:10.
Saves -- LM (Wollin) 7; C/D (Meskis) 12.
LAKESIDE 1, WIS. HEIGHTS 1
MAZOMANIE -- Lakeside Lutheran and host Wisconsin Heights played to a 1-1 draw in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
The Warriors scored in the 30th minute, when Averi Wolfram found the back of the net on an assist by Rebecca Hallberg.
The Vanguards equalized in the 47th on Emma-Ray Kalscheur's goal, which Sam Herling assisted on.
Goalie Maria Vik made 10 saves for Lakeside (7-5-1, 1-2-1 in conference).
"Our girls played hard tonight, finishing with a tie against a very physical Wisconsin Heights squad," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Our captain, Ella Ristow played a great game, making a defensive save and commanding our back line.
"Averi’s shot from about 25 yards out gave us the upper hand early. We hoped we could pull out the win tonight, but we couldn’t quite hang onto it. Maria Vik, our keeper, played another great game. She made her 200th career save on Friday, and we’re very proud of her."
