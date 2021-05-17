JEFFERSON — East Troy scored three goals in the first half and added seven more after the break to earn a 10-0 Rock Valley girls soccer victory over host Jefferson on Monday.
"We had a good start, the defense stepped up and played strong," Jefferson coach Troy Larsen said.
The Trojans scored their 10th goal of the game 85 minutes, 40 seconds in to enact the mercy rule.
"After shifting some players' positions, we had some opportunities at East Troy's goal, but could not put one in," Larsen said. "As always the girls played hard to the end."
Oregon 12, Fort Atkinson 0
Perennial power Oregon earned a decisive Badger South victory over the Blackhawks Monday at Fort Atkinson High School.
The loss moved Fort Atkinson to 1-3-1 on the season and 0-2-1 in the Badger South standings.
Lakeside Lutheran 5, Winnebago Lutheran 2
LAKE MILLS — Lily Schuetz and Averi Wolfram each scored twice as Lakeside Lutheran won its fourth straight game, topping Winnebago Lutheran Academy 5-2 at LLHS on Senior Night in a nonconference game on Monday.
WLA's Mackenzie Rockow scored the game's first goal before the Warriors' Ava Heckmann scored unassisted to tie it up. After another WLA score, Schuetz found the back of the net, assisted by Kendra Wilson to make it 2-2. Wolfram then scored on a header, assisted by Mia Murray.
"After trailing twice in the first 45 minutes, we remained mentally tough and finally topped WLA 3-2 by the half by scoring two goals within one minute," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "Then in the second half, we held the lead and added two more. The girls played hard in the heat, and their work paid off."
In the second half, Schuetz scored on a Wolfram assist and Wolfram added an insurance score for the final margin. Heckmann was credited for the assist.
Warriors keeper Lillian Runke stopped four shots.
Evansville 9, Whitewater 0
EVANSVILLE — The Blue Devils cruised to a Rock Valley victory over the visiting Whippets on Monday.
With the loss, Whitewater dropped to 0-6 overall and 0-4 in the Rock Valley standings.
