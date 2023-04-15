WAUPUN -- Kylie Roekle scored the go-ahead goal in the 47th minute and Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team knocked off host Central Wisconsin Christian 4-1 on Friday.
The Warriors' Kylie Lundgren scored unassisted in the fourth minute. CWC equalized in the 34th minute off a score by Lauren Ruis.
Roekle, on an assist by Averi Wolfram, made it 2-1 early in the second half. Ava Heckmann (66th minute) and Wolfram (76th minute) added insurance scores.
Lakeside goalie Maria Vik stopped seven shots.
"With a 1-1 score at halftime, this game was a great opportunity for our team to figure out our offensive rhythm and really grow more cohesive on the attack," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said. "It’s clear that we have an extremely hard-working group of girls who want to grow and get better with every game.
"They created opportunities and capitalized on them in the second half, doing every single thing we talked about at halftime. Our senior captain Averi Wolfram really stepped up to lead that offense by assisting or scoring on all three points in the second half."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 4, CWC 1
Lakeside 2 2 -- 4
CWC 1 0 -- 1
First half -- LL: Lundgren, 4:00; CWC: Ruis, 34:00.
DELAVAN -- Harlie Seuser scored the game's lone goal in the first half off an assist from Brooke O'Grady for Delavan-Darien in 1-0 home nonconference victory over Whitewater's girls soccer team on Friday.
Marina Linos stopped 10 shots for the Whippets (2-2-1) and Hannah Hernandez made five saves for the Comets (3-0-0).
