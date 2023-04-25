WHITEWATER -- Edgerton and Whitewater played to a 1-1 draw in Rock Valley Conference girls soccer on Tuesday at WHS.
The Crimson Tide opened the scoring in the 28th minute with a goal by Angelina Gonzalez.
The Whippets' Mayte Navejas equalized in the 57th minute.
Whitewater goalie Marina Linos stopped three shots and Edgerton keeper Julia Doll made six saves.
LODI 3, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
LODI -- Gracie Clary scored a brace to lead Lodi past visiting Lakeside Lutheran 3-1 in Capitol Conference girls soccer on Tuesday.
Clary opened the scoring by finding the back of the net on Megan Smith's assist in the 38th minute. Lakeside's Averi Wolfram, off an assist by Ella Schuetz, equalized with a goal in the 59th.
Clary scored unassisted in the 68th for the go-ahead goal and Anna Balfanz added an insurance score eight minutes later.
Maria Vik stopped six shots for the Warriors (7-2-0, 1-2-0 in conference), who had a seven-game win streak snapped.
"Thanks to a rocket shot from Averi Wolfram, we were all knotted up at one apiece until late in the game," Lakeside Lutheran girls soccer coach Hannah Uher said.
"Our backline fought hard despite being without one of our captains due to illness. Some girls had to play out of their typical positions, but were able to gain valuable experience against a talented Lodi squad."
