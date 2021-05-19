LODI — After Lodi scored three unanswered goals, junior forward Ava Stelter hit the game-winner unassisted in the 86th minute as the Lake Mills girls soccer team pulled out a 4-3 Capitol Conference road win on Tuesday.
The L-Cats (5-1-1, 2-0-1 Capitol) led 3-0 on the strength of three goals by Stelter in the 37th minute but saw things squared up in the 67th minute on Anna Balfanz’s goal. Stelter then hit the winner at the 85:22 mark as Lake Mills beat Lodi for the first time since the 2010 season.
“We played hard and had chances early, and then we let up and Lodi turned it on,” Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. “To give up a 3-0 lead in soccer is incredibly deflating. I couldn’t be more proud of the girls for digging super deep to stop the bleeding and come away with the victory.
“Kaia Heimstreet played an excellent and clutch ball to Stelter’s feet near mid field and Stelter carried it all the way for the game-winner. It was a memorable win, that’s for sure. There was extra motivation not having beaten them since 2010.”
Ava Wollin assisted on Stelter’s first two goals, which came in the 18th and 36th minutes. Stelter scored 90 seconds later on an assist by goalie Ryleigh Kulow, who stopped eight shots, to make it a three-goal affair. Lodi answered with a score by Taylor Peterson in the 39th minute and another by Lea Traeder in the 41st minute.
Sugar River 9, Lakeside 0
BELLEVILLE — Jaylynn Benson had a hat trick, Kirsten Krantz added two goals and Sugar River defeated visiting Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol Conference game on Tuesday.
The Warriors (5-4-1, 0-3-1 Capitol) trailed by four at halftime after a pair of scores by Benson and a 34th-minute goal by Krantz.
Lakeside goalie Lillian Runke stopped 16 shots.
Sugar River improves to 6-1-1 overall and 3-0-0 in league play.
