WHITEWATER -- Adriana Dixon scored twice as Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle knocked off visiting Jefferson 3-0 in a Rock Valley Conference tournament game in girls soccer on Monday.

Dixon scored in the 21st and 69th minutes. Mayte Navejas added a goal in the 80th minute for the final margin. 

Whitewater keeper Marina Linos stopped four shots and Jefferson goalie Rachel Simonson made 11 saves.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0, WLA 0

FOND DU LAC -- Lakeside Lutheran's girls soccer team played to a 0-0 tie versus host Winnebago Lutheran Academy in a nonconference game on Monday.

Maria Vik finished with five saves for the Warriors, who possessed a 7-5 edge in shots on goal.

