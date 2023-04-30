Soccer roundup
WHITEWATER -- Emma Neyhart scored twice in the second half, including the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute, to lead Luther Prep past host Whitewater 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer on Friday.

The Phoenix's Aquila Palacios scored in the 33rd minute before Whitewater's Mayte Navejas equalized in the 52nd.

