WHITEWATER -- Emma Neyhart scored twice in the second half, including the go-ahead goal in the 54th minute, to lead Luther Prep past host Whitewater 3-1 in nonconference girls soccer on Friday.
The Phoenix's Aquila Palacios scored in the 33rd minute before Whitewater's Mayte Navejas equalized in the 52nd.
Neyhart went on to score in the 54th, also finding the back of the net in the 77th.
Marina Linos stopped two shots for the Whippets.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
WALWORTH -- Navejas scored a brace in the Whippets' 3-3 road tie with Big Foot in Rock Valley play on Thursday.
Whitewater's Sophia Garcia opened the scoring in the 22nd minute and Navejas made it 2-0 with a goal two minutes later.
Navejas' goal in the 71st gave the Whippets (4-5-3, 1-0-2 in conference) a two-goal edge. The Chiefs surged in the final minutes as Addie Larson scored in the 76th and 78 minutes to salvage a tie.
Linos stopped five shots.
"It was an exciting game with many great saves by both keepers," Whitewater girls soccer coach Madeleine Blain said.
WHITEWATER 3, BIG FOOT 3
Whitewater 2 1 -- 3
Big Foot 0 3 -- 3
First half -- WW: Garcia, 22:00; Navejas, 24:00.
Second half -- BF: Hanna; WW: Navejas, 71:00; BF: Larson, 76:00; Larson, 78:00.
Saves -- WW (Linos) 5; BF (Casteneda) 14.
EVANSVILLE 6, LAKE MILLS 0
EVANSVILLE -- Casey Hill, Emma Stuart and Jaden LeRoy scored two goals apiece for Evansville in a 6-0 nonconference home victory over Lake Mills' girls soccer team on Friday.
Hill scored twice in the first half, LeRoy had a pair of second-half goals while Stuart made it 3-0 in the 38th minute, adding a score in the 69th for the Blue Devils (7-1-0).
Autumn Wollin stopped six shots for the L-Cats (8-2-0).
"I'm proud of how our girls kept our heads tonight in a very physical game," Lake Mills girls soccer coach Jeff Hegstrom said. "They definitely are a talented squad that can string some very nice combinations together, with some great finishes up top.
"I'm proud of our efforts, and we're looking to use this experience to better ourselves moving forward. Despite the loss, it reminded me how glad I am to be their coach. We have awesome kids."
EVANSVILLE 6, LAKE MILLS 0
Lake Mills 0 0 -- 0
Evansville 3 3 -- 6
First half -- E: Hill, 3:52; Hill, 28:21; Stuart, 37:29.
Second half -- E: LeRoy, 46:37; LeRoy, 61:11; Stuart, 68:20.
Saves -- LM (Wollin) 6; E (Slater) 6.
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
LAKE MILLS -- Kayden Scrima netted a hat trick and eighth-ranked Catholic Memorial beat host Lakeside Lutheran 9-1 in nonconference girls soccer on Friday.
The Warriors (7-4-0) led in the 19th minute after an unassisted score by Carlee Zimmermann.
Scrima scored unassisted in the 30th and 31st minutes, adding her third goal in the 61st to make it 6-1 in favor of the Crusaders (4-3-1).
CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 9, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Catholic Memorial 2 7 -- 9
Lakeside 1 0 -- 1
First half -- LL: Zimmermann, 19:00; CMH: Scrima, 30:00; Scrima, 31:00.
Second half -- CMH: Pfankuch (Scrima), 46:00; Rothernel, 57:00; Brown, 57:00; Scrima (Tarwacki), 61:00; Sisk (Ladish), 67:00; Sisk, 70:00; Ladish, 71:00.
Saves -- CMH (Rogala) 1; LL (Vik) 17.
Shots on goal -- CMH 26, LL 2.
THURSDAY'S RESULT
LAKE MILLS -- Megan Cornell scored four first-half goals to lead Waterford past Lakeside Lutheran 6-0 in nonconference girls soccer on Thursday.
Cornell scored unassisted goals in the second, 13th, 16th and 34th minutes and Taylor Gordon added two more scores before the half (3rd and 22nd minutes) for the Wolverines (6-0-0).
WATERFORD 6, LAKESIDE 0
Waterford 6 0 -- 6
Lakeside 0 0 -- 0
First half: W -- Cornell, 2:00; Gordon (Bey), 3:00; Cornell, 13:00; Cornell, 16:00; Gordon, 22:00; Cornell, 34:00.
Saves: WA (Beckley) 1, LL (Vik) 25.
Shots on goal: WA 31, LL 1.
