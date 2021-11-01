WHITEWATER — Jefferson/Cambridge sophomore Zoey Rank broke the Southern Lakes Conference and school record in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 10.52 seconds at Saturday’s girls swim conference meet held at Whitewater High School.

The EagleJays finished third with 266 points and Rank also won the 100 breast in 1:07.21.

Sophomore Jordyn Davis won the 100 fly in 1:00.25 and took second in the 100 back (1:02.20).

J/C’s 200 medley relay of Rank, Davis, sophomore Jada Rank and junior Emma Riedl took second in 1:53.11. Zoey Rank, junior Alexandra Ostopowicz, Davis and Riedl placed third in the 200 free relay (1:43.89).

Riedl was third in the 50 free (:25.32) and third in the 100 free (:57.37). Jada Rank was fourth in the 500 free (5:51.95) and 10th in the 200 free (2:10.09). Ostopowicz took eighth in the 50 free (:27.56). Senior Lauren Dempsey was 10th in the 100 breast (1:21.66).

WHIPPETS SIXTH

Whitewater placed sixth with 136 points.

Freshman Makayla Bazeley was second in the 100 fly in 1:01.69 and fifth in the 200 IM in 2:22.94. Junior Grace Foucault was fourth in the 100 back (1:02.96) and eighth in the 200 free (2:07.50). Junior Brooke Bazeley was seventh in the 500 free in 6:17.17.

The Whippets’ 400 free relay of Foucault, Brooke Bazeley, Makayla Bazeley and freshman Emerson Dunham was fifth in 4:06.79.

The EagleJays compete at their sectional meet in DeForest on Saturday at 1 p.m. while the Whippets have their sectional at Whitefish Bay on Saturday at noon.

Team scores: Lake Geneva Badger 575, Burlington 447, Jefferson/Cambridge 266, Edgerton/Evansville 254, Elkhorn 226, Whitewater 136, Platteville/Lancaster 127, Racine Prairie School/St. Catherine’s Co-Op 85, Delavan-Darien 54.

