LODI -- Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis capped an unbeaten season in Capitol Conference play by winning the No. 1 singles flight at the conference tournament hosted by Lodi on Saturday.
The L-Cats tied with Lodi for second place in the season standings -- each scoring 16 points -- behind first-place Luther Prep (22).
Curtis, who went 7-0 in league matches, topped Luther Prep's Katie Schmidt 6-3, 6-2 in the semifinals before a 6-3, 7-5 win over Lodi's Rachel Winters in the title match, which had to be concluded on Monday due to inclement weather over the weekend.
Lake Mills added four second-place finishes.
Ava Schmidt (No. 3 flight) beat Lodi's Brooke Bacon 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals before falling to Luther Prep's Mathilde Bodenbender-Benner 6-2, 1-6, 10-5 in the finals. Schmidt went 5-2 in league matches.
Hallie Egelseer (No. 4 flight) won 6-4, 6-1 over Mayville's Kaitlyn Billington before a 7-5, 3-1 (retired) loss to Lodi's Ava Bellweg in the title match. Egelseer finished 4-2 in conference matches.
Erin Williams (No. 2 flight) went 1-2 and placed fourth, finishing 4-4 in Capitol action.
In doubles, the L-Cats' top duo of Nev Ninneman and Remy Klawitter went 2-1 and placed second, going 5-3 for the season. Ninneman and Klawitter topped Columbus' Ella Clark and Kayla Hunt 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals, earned a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win over Lodi's Vivian Beld and Tessa Pertzborn before a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Luther Prep's Elise Schmidt and Katie Schoeneck in the finals.
Kate Gero and Mollie Cooper (No. 2 doubles) placed second and went 5-2 in league matches. The pair squeaked past Lodi's Addison Crane and Sam Edge 6-3, 5-7, 10-6 in the semifinals before a 6-4, 6-3 loss to Luther Prep's Reba Schroeder and Olivia Metzger.
Sophia Guerrero and Kristina Thomas went 0-2 and placed fourth at No. 3 doubles.
Final conference team scores: Luther Prep 22, Lake Mills 16, Lodi 16, Mayville 10, Wayland Academy 6, Columbus 2.
