MUKWONAGO — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 2-3 at this weekend’s Mukwonago Invitational.
The L-Cats beat Madison La Follette and Monroe while losing to Mukwonago, Menomonee Falls and Waukesha West.
MUKWONAGO — The Lake Mills girls tennis team went 2-3 at this weekend’s Mukwonago Invitational.
The L-Cats beat Madison La Follette and Monroe while losing to Mukwonago, Menomonee Falls and Waukesha West.
Lake Mills No. 1 singles player Claudia Curtis, a senior, went 5-0.
“Claudia Curtis is playing really well against some great competition,” Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Ingram said. “She has been very consistent this year and she is tough to beat.”
“The girls played great against some great competition. I am very excited to see how well they do in conference play.”
LAKE MILLS 7, LA FOLLETTE 0
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Phelps McGuire 6-1, 6-0; Williams, LM, def. Burke 6-2, 6-0; Schmidt, LM, def. Ruscetti 4-6, 6-1, 10-6; Egelseer, LM, def. Dickrell 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Ninneman/Klawitter, LM, def. Papadoulos/Collu 6-2, 6-3; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Aleman/Scott 6-3, 6-4; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Talis/Hegge 7-5, 6-1.
MUKWONAGO 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Pellegrino 6-0, 6-1; Wernes, M, def. Williams 6-2, 6-0; Wilde, M, def. Schmidt 6-1, 6-2; Gulak, M, def. Egelseer 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: DeBoth/Wierzbicki, M, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-0, 6-0; Jeske/Olsen, M, def. Cooper/Gero 6-1, 6-2; Carmen/Santos, M, def. Guerrero/Thomas 6-0, 6-0.
LAKE MILLS 5, MONROE 2
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Haumer 6-0, 6-0; Leuzinger, M, def. Williams 6-2, 6-4; Schmidt, LM, def. Jacobson 6-4, 6-2; Egelseer, LM, def. Hanson 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Conway/Wunshel, M, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-6 (6), 6-4, 10-4; Cooper/Gero, LM, def. Versnik/Johnson 6-1, 6-4; Guerrero/Thomas, LM, def. Beckman/Josephs 6-0, 6-1.
WAUKESHA WEST 6, LAKE MILLS 1
Singles: Curtis, LM, def. Schwab 6-0, 6-2; VanAndel, WW, def. Williams 6-4, 6-3; Kraft, WW, def. Schmidt 6-2, 6-0; Muren, WW, def. Egelseer 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Tinder/E. Dillon, WW, def. Ninneman/Klawitter 6-2, 6-3; Schmidt/Treichel, WW, def. Gero/Cooper 6-3, 6-4; Jeffers/H. Dillon, WW, def. Guerrero/Thomas 7-5, 6-1.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.