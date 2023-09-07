Lake Mills tennis

COLUMBUS -- Lake Mills' girls tennis team swept host Columbus 7-0 in a Capitol Conference dual on Thursday.

In singles, Erin Williams won 6-2, 6-2, Ava Schmidt earned a 6-0, 6-0 win, Nina Sehmer was a 6-0, 6-4 victor while Josie Purisch was victorious 6-1, 6-1.

  
