LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills girls tennis team beat visiting Saint Mary's Springs, 6-1, in a nonconference dual at LMHS on Tuesday.
"Our girls have been playing a lot of matches these last couple weeks," Lake Mills girls tennis coach Stephanie Hanke said. "I am very proud how they stuck in it and were able to come back and win it."
The L-Cats (7-4) swept doubles play in the victory, including a 6-4, 6-3 win at the No. 1 doubles flight by Hannah Alexander and Katrina Breaker. Chloe Thompson and Nev Ninneman (No. 2 flight) won 6-2, 6-4; while Erin Williams and Remy Klawitter earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory.
Claudia Curtis knocked off Sophie Vandeslunt 6-6 (5-7), 7-5, 12-10 at the No. 1 singles flight. Sydney Williams won 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 at the No. 2 flight while Ava Schmidt was a 3-6, 7-5, 10-8 victor at the No. 3 flight.
LAKE MILLS 6, SAINT MARY'S SPRINGS 1
Singles: Claudia Curtis, LM, def. Sophie Vandeslunt 6-6 (5-7), 7-5, 12-10; Sydney Williams, LM, def. Zosia Rushiaczek 4-6, 6-2, 10-8; Ava Schmidt, LM, def. Anna Willis 3-6, 7-5, 10-8; Ava Houmpfmer, SMS, def. Nina Sapp 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Hannah Alexander/Katrina Breaker, LM, def. Grace Meyer/Lauren Liethen 6-4, 6-3; Chloe Thompson/Nev Ninneman, LM, def. Ellie Judkins/Molly Diedrich 6-2, 6-4; Erin Williams/Remy Klawitter, LM, def. Amelia Scheik/Grace Coon 6-2, 6-1.
