Claudia Curtis
Buy Now

Lake Mills senior Claudia Curtis hits a two-handed backhand return during her No. 1 singles flight match versus Luther Prep in a Capitol Conference dual at LMHS on Thursday. Schmidt won 6-1, 6-1 for the L-Cats, who fell 4-3.

 Nate Gilbert

LAKE MILLS -- The L-Cats and Phoenix both entered Thursday's dual meet unbeaten in league play.

Two evenly matched sides played multiple close matches, but in the end Luther Prep edged Lake Mills 4-3 in a Capitol Conference girls tennis dual at LMHS on Thursday.

Load comments