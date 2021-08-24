WHITEWATER — The Whitewater girls volleyball team went 1-1 against visiting Stoughton in season-opening matches on Tuesday.
The Whippets won 23-25, 25-15, 25-15 and the Vikings won 15-25, 25-18, 15-11.
For the two matches, Kindyl Kilar had 30 kills, adding 20 digs and five aces.
Caleigh Yang notched 17 digs, Jenna Pope served five aces, blocking two shots, while Calli Grosinske had 16 assists, six aces. Avery Hintz tallied 21 assists.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 3, CAMBRIDGE 2
CAMBRIA — Cambridge’s girls volleyball team lost its season opener on the road to Cambria-Friesland 23-25, 25-9, 18-25, 26-24, 15-11 on Tuesday.
C-F rallied back from a 2-1 hole to earn the nonconference victory.
“We came out strong but lost our energy throughout the match,” Cambridge girls volleyball coach Breah Klemp said. “C-F was a very scrappy team that made us earn every point and we got flat on our feet. Once we find our consistency in performance and attitude, we will be strong contenders.
“The good news is the girls are solely in charge of that and as soon as they find that drive we will start making moves. Looking forward to conference play next week.”
Sophomore outside hitter Saveea Freeland had team-highs in aces (six) and digs (17). Junior middle hitter/outside hitter Kayla Roidt led the Blue Jays with nine kills and four blocks. Freshman outside hitter/middle hitter Brooke Stenklyft had eight kills, two blocks while senior setter/outside hitter Taylor Stenklyft tallied a team-leading 18 assists along with 12 digs. Senior defensive specialist Audrianne Kieler also dug out 12 shots.
