JANESVILLE — The Fort Atkinson boys golf finished seventh out of 13 teams at the John Ashenfelter Invitational Saturday at Riverside Golf Course in Janesville.
The Blackhawks collected 367 strokes, while Kettle Moraine won the invitational with 331 strokes.
Brayden Brown led Fort Atkinson with an 85, while Greyson Wixom carded an 87. The Blackhawks were rounded out by Luke Ellingson's 96 and Ethan Brown's 99.
Portage Invitational
PORTAGE — The Cambridge golf team earned a runner-up finish among Division 2 teams at the Portage Invitational Friday at Portage Country Club.
The Blue Jays finished with 361, while Kohler won the team title in Division 2 with a 324. Nick Buckman finished fourth with an 81 for Cambridge.
