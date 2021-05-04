COTTAGE GROVE — It was survive and advance for the Jefferson girls golf team at a WIAA Division 1 regional Tuesday at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
The host Eagles were the runner-ups at the regional, collecting 380 strokes. Middleton finished first with 315 strokes. Madison Memorial (387) and Madison West (399) both advanced to sectionals with third and fourth place finishes, respectively.
Cambridge came in seventh with a total score of 518.
“Survive and advance was the theme today and weather wasn’t ideal,” Jefferson head coach Jeff Schmidt said. “Super proud of the girls for advancing out of a D1 regional, that’s not an easy task for a school our size.”
Jefferson was led by senior Courtney Draeger’s 82, which tied her for fifth overall in the 40-player field. Draeger shot a 43 on the front nine and a 39 on the back.
Just a stroke behind was freshman teammate Payton Schmidt with an 83. It was a 42 on the front and a 41 on the back for Schmidt.
“Courtney and Payton led the charge today with 82 and 83,” Schmidt said. “They both left a few shots out there but still had solid rounds.”
Middleton’s Ellie Frisch finished first in the regional with a card of 72.
Jefferson’s Val Schamens fired a 105, good forth 15th overall. Claire Beck rounded out the Eagle lineup with a 110. Ainsley Howard shot a 113.
“Claire and Val each chipped in good rounds that we needed for the second place finish,” Schmidt said. “Looking forward to getting a few practices in this week to work on a few swing mechanics before sectionals on Monday.”
The Blue Jays’ top score came from Kat Toepfer’s 114. Lissy Pero carded a 120 for Cambridge. The team score was capped off with Bella Hollis’ 141 and Amerie Timler’s 143.
Team scores: Middleton 315, Jefferson 380, Madison Memorial 387, Madison West 399, Mount Horeb 406, McFarland 434, Cambridge 518.
Toepfer ties for 2nd
NEW GLARUS — Lake Mills senior Joey Toepfer shot a four-over-par round of 40, tying for second individually, at Tuesday’s Capitol Conference boys golf mini-meet at Edelweiss Chalet Country Club.
Lakeside Lutheran finished third as a team with a four-person tally of 185, finishing behind first-place Lodi (171) and second-place Cambridge (175).
The Warriors’ Brandon Kreutz shot a six-over-par round of 42, tying for fourth individually. Bear Deavers (47), Will Meland (47) and Cooper Jensen (49) also scored.
For Lake Mills, which finished seventh with a 242, Lucas Kleinfeldt shot 55 and Henry Ruedebusch carded a 57.
The Blue Devils’ Hailey Thoney was the medalist with a 39. Cambridge’s Stone Farruggio also shot 42 and Nick Buckman recorded a 43 to tie for sixth.
Team scores: Lodi 171, Cambridge 175, Lakeside Lutheran 185, Columbus 194, Luther Prep 204, Monticello/Belleville 222, Lake Mills 242, Wisconsin Heights incomplete, New Glarus incomplete.
Whippets take third
EDGERTON — Jaden Condon carded a 47 to help the Whitewater boys golf team to a third-place finish at a Rock Valley Conference mini meet Tuesday at Towne Country Club.
Whitewater collected 203 strokes, while host Edgerton recorded a team score of 167, good for first. Jefferson fielded an incomplete team score.
Dane Hillmer scored a 48 for the Whippets, while Camden Frye fired a 51. David Cushman rounded out the Whitewater team score with a 57.
Austin Steies and Alek Kuykendahl both shot 59s for the Eagles.
Team scores: Edgerton 167, Evansville 178, Whitewater 203, Clinton 205, McFarland 209, Beloit Turner 220, East Troy 222, Jefferson inc.
